Flying Over and Bush Camping In the Okavango Delta

The Okavango Delta is a massive inland delta in northern Botswana, over which I took a 30 minute scenic flight from Maun airport before bush camping. The pilot had said before we took off that no matter how excited we might get over a great animal sighting, we would not be able to redirect the flight. But sure enough, half way through, he yelled "Lions!!!" and then proceeded to bang a hard right and circle above 3 lions for a minute or so. I felt as green as my shirt afterwards but it was worth it. The pilot said he had never seen lions from the air in 2 years of flying multiple flights a day.



Towards the end of the flight we saw a group of people swimming in the delta, not all that far from where we saw crocodiles and hippos. I remember thinking, are those people completely out of their minds? Yet the very next day, I was swimming in the delta myself. Sometimes you just have to trust the locals. They would give you safety assurances, like there is a 95% chance that a certain pool was safe to swim in. It was precisely that 5% chance of danger that kept my two-week trek through southern Africa exciting at all turns.



Here are the mokoro canoes that serve as your transport around the delta, at twilight.