The Best Museums in Venice

Piazza San Marco, 52, 30124 Venezia VE, Italy

Few people know about the Museo Correr and yet it is in plain sight within San Marco square. For those looking for quality time within a museum dedicated to the history of Venice - from ships flags, to visiting Popes, books, maps and old coins (to name a few) - this is the place to get away from the crowds. Of course the Venetian greats can be found decorating the walls from Canova to Giorgione and Titian. The Museo also offers an ideal view of the square as you roam the halls that were altered to become the Napoleonic Palace in 1807. Previous to this the windows offered views into the square perfect for viewing the Carnivale festivities, corporeal punishment such as beheadings and quarterings or those who strolled the Venetian “stage” as it is often referred to since it was a place to see and be seen.