The Best Museums in Venice

1191 Calle Orto

The Museo Ebraico di Venezia is located between two historic synagogues in the city’s Jewish ghetto. In fact, the very word ghetto has its origins here in Venice, where Jews played an important, but segregated, part. The small museum has a comprehensive collection of artifacts, textiles, and sacred objects, and can arrange guided tours of the two adjacent synagogues. Travelers might want to pick up Erica Jong’s novel of the ghetto during Shakespeare’s time, Shylock’s Daughter, for an evocative portrayal of the area.