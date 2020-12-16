As any discerning traveller knows, the local markets can tell you more about a place than any tourist office with their collection of pamphlets. In Australia, this is no different. Escape the tourist traps and do it like the locals, picking up edible treasures and keepsakes. From vintage flea markets to undercover produce markets selling anything from smoked meats to ice cream sandwiches, I've traipsed (with a French tote on my side) to find the best markets in Australia.