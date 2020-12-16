Where are you going?
The Best Markets in Australia

Collected by Kate Gibbs , AFAR Contributor
As any discerning traveller knows, the local markets can tell you more about a place than any tourist office with their collection of pamphlets. In Australia, this is no different. Escape the tourist traps and do it like the locals, picking up edible treasures and keepsakes. From vintage flea markets to undercover produce markets selling anything from smoked meats to ice cream sandwiches, I've traipsed (with a French tote on my side) to find the best markets in Australia.
The Rocks Markets

George St, The Rocks NSW 2000, Australia
The Rocks is undoubtedly one of Sydney's most beautiful areas. Follow George Street until the very end and it’s almost like you’ve stepped back in time—there are cobblestones under your feet, quaint stores to browse, and great pubs to visit. One...
Surry Hills Markets

Crown St, Surry Hills NSW 2010, Australia
On the first Saturday of the month, locals shop for vintage apparel and antique home decor at this flea market.
Eveleigh Farmers’ Market

245 Wilson St, Eveleigh NSW 2015, Australia
Every Saturday, more than 70 stalls fill the Eveleigh Railyards with regional produce, artisan breads, cheeses, jams, fresh coffee, and flowers. 243 Wilson St., Eveleigh, 61/(0) 2-9209-4735. This appeared in the August/September 2013 issue. Image:...
Northey St Farmers Markets

Northey St, Windsor QLD 4030, Australia
Tucked away in a community garden | park, the Northey Street Farmers Markets are THE place to buy organic produce in Brisbane. Every Sunday morning, local farmers, bakers, butchers, artisans and more set up shop at Northey Street between 6-10:30am...
Fremantle Markets

South Terrace &, Henderson St, Fremantle WA 6160, Australia
This is a fairly large market with treats galore. Lots of artisanal products and artwork as well. Highly recommended that you take a walk about and perhaps stop for a drink like I did, at this cafe at one of the exits of this market. More...
Mindil Beach Sunset Market

2/13 Travers St, Coconut Grove NT 0810, Australia
Darwin's proximity to Indonesia is evident at the Mindil Beach Sunset Markets, a gorgeous place to be on a balmy tropical evening in this Northern Territory city. Held every Thursday in the dry season months between May and October, this fabulous...
Adelaide Central Market

7/44-60 Gouger St, Adelaide SA 5000, Australia
Some come here just for the cheese, great pillars of blue and Kangaroo Island creamy sheep’s, sampling washed rinds and goat’s curd and packing cooler bags to go. Others come from breakfast, Spanish tortilla with avocado, morcilla, smashed eggs,...
