The Best Hotels in Tokyo

Whether you’re in town for an extended stay to see the cherry blossoms bloom or making a quick stop through Tokyo Station to see the national museum, gardens, and Imperial Palace, traditional architecture, food, and culture are on display in the city’s top hotels. While five-star international brands dominate the scene, there are also many less-expensive accommodations run by local Japanese chains and operators, who offer levels of comfort commensurate with Tokyo’s image as a clean, modern city.