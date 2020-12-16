The Best Hotels in Tokyo
Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
Whether you’re in town for an extended stay to see the cherry blossoms bloom or making a quick stop through Tokyo Station to see the national museum, gardens, and Imperial Palace, traditional architecture, food, and culture are on display in the city’s top hotels. While five-star international brands dominate the scene, there are also many less-expensive accommodations run by local Japanese chains and operators, who offer levels of comfort commensurate with Tokyo’s image as a clean, modern city.
2-1-1, ２丁目-１ 日本橋室町 中央区 東京都 103-8328, Japan
Occupying the top nine floors of the Cesar Pelli–designed Nihonbashi Mitsui Tower, the Mandarin Oriental was designed to evoke Japan’s relationship with nature. The property itself resembles a tree, with its entrance at the bottom of...
Japan, 〒100-0004 Tōkyō-to, Chiyoda-ku, Ōtemachi, 1 Chome−5−６ 大手町タワ
The first true city property for the minimalist luxury brand, this 84-room hotel sits within the top six floors of the Otemachi Tower. A mix of traditional materials like camphor wood, washi paper, and stone create a Zen experience, not least in...
1 Chome-23-4 Toranomon, Minato-ku, Tōkyō-to 105-0001, Japan
A collaboration between New York interior designer Tony Chi and Tokyo-based Shinichiro Ogata, this sleek Andaz property incorporates natural materials like washi paper and walnut wood high atop the multiuse business and lifestyle Toranomon Hills...
1 Chome-12-33 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tōkyō-to 107-0052, Japan
In the ARK Hills development at the intersection of the Akasaka, Roppongi, and Kasumigaseki districts (hence the name ARK), this 37-story tower is geared toward business travelers, but there’s plenty to keep leisure vacationers entertained....
26-１ Sakuragaokachō, Shibuya-ku, Tōkyō-to 150-8512, Japan
Located in Shibuya City, aka the Silicon Valley of Tokyo, Cerulean Tower Tokyu Hotel is a laid-back lodging close to Meiji Jingu Shrine and Tokyo Tower. Western and Japanese aesthetics mix in simple, unfussy guest rooms with calming colors and...
1 Chome-3-18 Chūōchō, Meguro-ku, Tōkyō-to 152-0001, Japan
Tokyo’s first design hotel, Claska is a fitting choice for creative types. Not only is it located on a street known for its second-hand furniture stores, its 20 individually decorated rooms—all masterminded by architect Tei Shuwa,...
1 Chome-9-１ Higashishinbashi, Minato-ku, Tōkyō-to 105-7337, Japan
Arguably one of the city’s most elegant stays, the Conrad sits on floors 28 through 37 of the Tokyo Shiodome Building and reflects contemporary Japanese design, not least in the wood-and-brass lobby, where a bright-red abstract sculpture...
2 Chome-10 Sekiguchi, Bunkyō, Tokyo 112-0014, Japan
Despite its address in the bustling heart of Tokyo, Hotel Chinzanso feels like a remote retreat thanks to its location in a 17-acre oasis with historic pagodas, 1,000 camellia trees, and 120 cherry trees; even the locals take refuge in the...
Japan, 〒100-6277 Tōkyō-to, Chiyoda-ku, Marunouchi, 1 Chome−11−１ パシフィックセンチュリープレイス丸の内
With just 57 rooms, the smallest Four Seasons in the world offers outsize luxury on arrival. Guests approaching by rail at nearby Tokyo Station—the terminal for Shinkansen, Narita Express, and all major bullet trains—can expect a...
2 Chome-16-11 Kaminarimon, Taitō-ku, Tōkyō-to 111-0034, Japan
As locations go, the Asakusa entertainment district’s Gate Hotel couldn’t be better situated. Just a few steps from the historic Kaminarimon (Thunder Gate) of Sensoji, the oldest Buddhist temple in Tokyo, the hotel is also only a ten-minute drive...
1 Chome-1-１ Uchisaiwaichō, Chiyoda-ku, Tōkyō-to 100-8558, Japan
Opened in 1890 as an unofficial state guesthouse, the country’s first Western-style property built for the aristocracy to welcome an increasing number of foreigners, the Imperial Hotel has had a momentous history. Ravaged by a fire in 1922,...
1 Chome-1-１ Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tōkyō-to 100-0005, Japan
Anchoring a $1.2 billion mixed-use development, the 23-story Palace Hotel sits opposite the ancient Otemon Gate of Edo Castle and was designed to juxtapose tranquil green space and vibrant concrete jungle, with all guestrooms featuring views of...
Japan, 〒105-7227 Tōkyō-to, Minato-ku, Higashishinbashi, 1 Chome−7−１ 汐留メディアタワ フロント25F
If you’re looking for a chic lodging with personality to spare, Park Hotel is it. Designed under the concept of ART—atrium, restaurant, travel—it occupies 10 levels of the triangular Shiodome Media Tower and pays homage to Japan’s natural beauty...
3-7-1-2, ３丁目-７ 西新宿 新宿区 東京都 163-1055, Japan
Immortalized on celluloid in the film Lost in Translation, the modernist Park Hyatt may have the sexiest cocktail bar in all of Tokyo. The rest of the property—set on the upper floors of the three connecting columns of the 770-foot Shinjuku...
9 Chome-7-１ Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tōkyō-to 107-0052, Japan
This 248-room hotel in one of the city’s tallest skyscrapers—Roppongi’s glass-sheeted Tokyo Midtown—offers some of the best views in the city, but the interiors are just as eye-catching. The property starts on the 45th floor and espouses classic...
Japan, 〒100-8283 Tōkyō-to, Chiyoda-ku, Marunouchi, 1 Chome−8−３ 丸の内トラストタワー本館
１丁目-8-1 Yūrakuchō, Chiyoda-ku, Tōkyō-to 100-0006, Japan
Unlike most luxury lodgings built inside Tokyo’s mixed-use towers, The Peninsula was the only freestanding high-end hotel to be erected in the city for a decade. The 24-story property is situated in the Marunouchi financial district, opposite the...
1 Chome-9-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tōkyō-to 100-0005, Japan
If Tokyo is just the first stop on your Japanese cultural immersion tour, you could do no better than a stay at this stately hotel. Opened in 1914 and restored after bombings during World War II in 1951, the European-style property’s 58...
