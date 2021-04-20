The Best Hotels in Melbourne
Staid grand dames with marble lobbies, sleek modern towers with views for miles, design-forward boutiques with art in spades: The hotel scene here is as colorful and full of creativity as Melbourne itself. Here’s where to book your next stay.
630 Chapel St, South Yarra VIC 3141, Australia
Travelers seeking spacious accommodations in buzzy South Yarra would be wise to choose this MGallery by Sofitel property on shop-lined Chapel Street. The smallest of its 111 guest rooms start at a roomy 410 square feet and feature plush king beds, black-marble bathrooms, and smart TVs, while its largest split-level suites are nearly quadruple in size—one has its own private spa bath and sauna, while another houses a dining table for 10 and a baby grand piano in the living room. The interiors scream personality, with a bold color palette of hot pink, turquoise, and lime green and decorative elements like gray-and-black leaf decals. After a day spent shopping in the nearby boutiques, unwind in the gym and sauna, then chill out in one of the plush lounge chairs on the seasonal rooftop deck or around the indoor pool, which is covered in a retractable glass roof that opens during warm weather.
1 Southgate Ave, Southbank VIC 3006, Australia
With its imposing marble staircase, opulent crystal chandeliers, and massive floral displays—there’s a weekly changing centerpiece, plus two-dozen pink roses, standard at every Langham property—the lobby here was designed to impress. Situated on the Southbank Promenade, the 388-room property exudes over-the-top elegance, with plush furnishings in muted tones and unexpectedly luxe accents, including highball, wine, and champagne glasses in every room for your own private cocktail hour. For those with weak tolerances, afternoon tea is a safe bet thanks to stately desserts served on Wedgwood china and helpful tea sommeliers. Those with more diverse tastes might prefer sampling from Melba restaurant’s six “cooking theaters,” ranging from an Asian wok and clay pot station to a Tandoori oven and spice kitchen—a reflection of Melbourne’s cultural diversity. Don’t miss the Chuan Spa’s indoor saltwater pool, which offers unbeatable views of Flinders Street Station, Federation Square, and the Yarra River and, in warmer months, opens out onto an outdoor deck.
133 Russell Street
Check your traditional hotel notions at the door of this Russell Street lodging. At QT Melbourne, guests are greeted on arrival by cheery Directors of Chaos, who sport the same black wigs, heavy makeup, and bold black-and-white outfits, but the lobby itself makes an equally striking first impression: old-school French hip-hop competes for attention with colorful video installations, a giant stuffed peacock, and a towering wall of 1,700 recycled books. Upstairs, the 188 rooms give off an industrial-chic vibe with concrete-slab ceilings, timber flooring, and bathrooms set behind sliding partitions of aluminum-framed glass. The hotel’s seemingly never-ending food and drink offerings include the Pascale Bar & Grill, where French bistro influences combine with produce farmed on the rooftop garden; Hot Sauce, for Asian-accented bar food (think steamed baos stuffed with fried chicken and kimchi); and the Cake Shop, for warm pain au chocolat in the morning, plus an array of pastries, cakes, and snacks throughout the day. Families with young children will appreciate the complimentary travel cots and babysitting services (arranged with advance notice).
379 St Kilda Rd, Melbourne VIC 3004, Australia
In the 1920s and 1930s, this heritage-listed property on tree-lined St. Kilda Road was an automobile showroom that sold the ultimate status symbol—the Rolls-Royce. Now it peddles another sort of luxury good: the boutique hotel stay. In the lobby, the Royce Hotel honors its Art Deco past with an arched ceiling in imitation hammered gold and lovingly restored wrought-iron chandeliers, but a zebra rug and curved mirrored walls anchor the design in the present. Some of the property’s 100 rooms and suites feature two levels and soaring bay windows, while others have kitchenettes, spa baths, and balconies with views of the city skyline, but you’ll want to venture out for the contemporary Australian specialties, including grilled steaks prepared from a selection of local grass-fed beef, at the hotel’s chic 100-seat restaurant Dish. Central though it is, there’s no lack of green space nearby: The hotel is situated between the sprawling Royal Botanic Gardens and Fawkner Park, while buzzy South Yarra is just a 15-minute walk away.