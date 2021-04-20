Belmond Miraflores Park

Executive Lounge

Recently refreshed in a contemporary, beachy style, with comfortable Peruvian-made furnishings and modern artwork, the 10th floor Executive Lounge is an added perk for guests staying on the 8th to 10th floors. Here, surrounded by city and water views, you can find quiet respite with a glass of wine, or conduct some business in the meeting room, outfitted with a conference table made by an indigenous community using wood sustainably harvested from the Peruvian rainforest. The lounge serves complimentary breakfast, afternoon tea, evening tapas, drinks, and more; most of the fare is international, though traditional Peruvian sweets are often on hand. Guests of these Executive level rooms also have a dedicated concierge, and can take advantage of packing and unpacking services.