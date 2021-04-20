Belmond Miraflores Park
Av. la Paz 463, Miraflores 15074, Peru
| +51 1 2134300
Photo courtesy of Belmond
Belmond Miraflores ParkWhen it opened in 1996, the Belmond Miraflores Park was the first hotel in Lima to take advantage of the city’s Pacific Ocean views. Set along the Miraflores malecón, the 82-room property offers some of the most privileged panoramas in the city, particularly from the heated rooftop pool. Several levels down, the ground floor was completely redesigned in 2010 by renowned Peruvian architect Jordi Puig, who added an open-air lounge and avant-garde restaurant space that now houses international eatery Traguluz. Also on-site is The Observatory, a breakfast buffet spot on the 11th floor, and Belo Bar, a park-side lounge offering pisco cocktails infused with Amazonian fruits.
More Recommendations
AFAR Contributor
almost 6 years ago
Native Remedies
The Zest Spa is located on the 11th floor of the hotel, letting you take in the ocean views before being being pampered with an array of services, including hydrating facials like the Free Style Zest, which mixes a variety of techniques. Signature body treatments pay homage to Peruvian history and traditions with the use of ingredients like chocolate, coffee, and gold, as well as Amazonian herbs. The hotel’s infinity pool is also on the 11th floor, if you want to take a dip before or after your spa visit.
AFAR Contributor
almost 6 years ago
Stretch it Out
In addition to use of an on-site gym, guests can sign up for an early morning, bilingual fitness class that aims to get the day started right. Held in the gym, on the ocean-view pool deck, or in the park in front of the hotel, the classes feature a revitalizing mix of stretching, yoga, meditation, jogging, and breathing exercises. Available Monday through Friday; reservations required. If you're not a joiner—or morning person—ask the concierge for a map of suggested jogging routes along the Malecón promenade.
AFAR Contributor
almost 6 years ago
Executive Lounge
Recently refreshed in a contemporary, beachy style, with comfortable Peruvian-made furnishings and modern artwork, the 10th floor Executive Lounge is an added perk for guests staying on the 8th to 10th floors. Here, surrounded by city and water views, you can find quiet respite with a glass of wine, or conduct some business in the meeting room, outfitted with a conference table made by an indigenous community using wood sustainably harvested from the Peruvian rainforest. The lounge serves complimentary breakfast, afternoon tea, evening tapas, drinks, and more; most of the fare is international, though traditional Peruvian sweets are often on hand. Guests of these Executive level rooms also have a dedicated concierge, and can take advantage of packing and unpacking services.
AFAR Contributor
almost 6 years ago
Tea Time
After a day of exploring the city, retreat to the hotel's lobby for a relaxing spot of tea. Since launching over 8 years ago, the hotel's daily Afternoon Tea service has become a favorite with guests and locals, particularly a stylish, Miraflores ladies-who-lunch crowd celebrating birthdays and special events. The English-style service features a tasty selection of blends, as well as classic finger sandwiches, petit fours, and other sweets. Live music from the resident pianist helps set the scene.
AFAR Contributor
almost 6 years ago
Free Flicks
The hotel's littlest guests love heading to the second floor Children's Cinema, located in a cozy space above the lobby bar. Upon request, kids will be treated to a showing of a recent family-friendly film, accompanied by complimentary snacks like popcorn and cookies. Parents, meanwhile, love that there is a place for kids to enjoy while they are in the spa or gym—or just enjoying the quiet on their private balconies.