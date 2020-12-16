The Best Hotels in Istanbul
Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
Istanbul is a city where the past collides with the present. The Raffles Istanbul, connected to the high-end retail hub of the Zorlu Center, beautifully exemplifies the contrasts. To get a taste of the Ottoman empire, book a room at the Four Seasons Bosporus, set in the restored Atik Pasha Palace. Modernists should stay at the Marti Hotel, located in the heart of the city's business district. For the cool kids, there's the House Hotel, which oozes urban Bauhaus style. And no matter where you stay, the hotel concierges will be more than happy to direct you to the city's biggest sites, from the Blue Mosque and Topkapi Palace to the Hagia Sophia.
Save Place
Kanlıca Mahallesi, Çubuklu Cad. Ahmet Rasim Paşa Yalısı No:27, 34810 Beykoz/İstanbul, Turkey
Istanbul’s heart, the Bosporus Strait, snakes through the metropolis and splits Asia from Europe. Away from the central city hubbub, A’jia is tucked into the upper Bosporus shoreline with panoramic views across this watery highway.
...
...
Save Place
Büyükdere Caddesi, 76 B Mecidiyeköy Mecidiyeköy, Fulya Mahallesi, 34394 Şişli/İstanbul, Turkey
Opened in 2017 as the first Fairmont property in Turkey, this 209-room hotel is inside a 41-story luxury high-rise in the Mecidiyeköy business district, close to high-end shopping and dining. Gaze past the hotel’s landscaped gardens to the city...
Save Place
No:28, Yıldız Mh., Çırağan Cd., 34349 Beşiktaş/İstanbul, Turkey
At the Four Seasons Bosporus in the restored Atik Pasha Palace, Turkish interior designer Sinan Kafadar has created a space that effortlessly blends the decadent artisan features of the palace with contemporary comfort to reflect the building’s...
Save Place
Sultanahmet, Cankurtaran, Tevkifhane Sk. No:1, 34122 Fatih/İstanbul, Turkey
Once Istanbul’s notorious prison, a lavish conversion in 1996 transformed this site, set amid the squiggle of lanes behind the colossal competing domes of the Hagia Sophia and Blue Mosque, into the city’s landmark Four Seasons Sultanahmet. Built...
Save Place
Gümüşsuyu Mahallesi, Mete Cd. No:34, 34437 Beyoğlu/İstanbul, Turkey
This sleek, ultra-modern spot takes its inspiration from the linear forms of Dutch painter Piet Mondrian. The Gezi Bosphorus offers a chic and thoroughly striking alternative to the city’s usual Ottoman aesthetic. Cozy rooms have a...
Save Place
Levent Mahallesi, Büyükdere Cd. No:136, 34330 Beşiktaş/İstanbul, Turkey
The Hyatt Centric Levent is a slick city pad that eschews Ottoman finery and instead submerges guests in a zen-inspired interior. The huge rooms are splashed with a palette of soft grays and warm rosewood. They feature Frette linens,...
Save Place
No. /B, Kocatepe Mahallesi, Taksim Fırını Sk. No:25, 34435 Beyoğlu/İstanbul, Turkey
In the heart of the city’s business district of Taksim, Barceló is a modern example of Istanbul’s contemporary face. Designed by Zeynep Fadillioğlu, the interiors balance both classic and contemporary features, offering a warm,...
Save Place
Asmalı Mescit Mahallesi, Meşrutiyet Cd. No:119, 34430 Beyoğlu/İstanbul, Turkey
Istanbul’s hippest district, Beyoğlu, offers a resoundingly different accommodation option that's aimed at independent travelers. For guests who love the idea of renting a holiday apartment to experience Istanbul life but still seek the security...
Save Place
Teşvikiye, Bronz Sk. No:4, 34367 Şişli/İstanbul, Turkey
The Park Hyatt Istanbul Macka Palas shines at highlightingIstanbul’s local culture. Whether guests want to discover the best of Istanbul’s boutiques with a personal shopper, indulge in some male grooming at a traditional Turkish barber, or visit a...
Save Place
Meşrutiyet Caddesi No:52, Evliya Çelebi Mahallesi, 34430 Tepebaşı Beyoğlu/Beyoğlu/İstanbul, Turkey
One of the world’s most iconic hotels, the Pera Palace first swung open its doors in 1892 and has been a meeting point for travelers in the city for more than 100 years. Ernest Hemingway and Agatha Christie clicked at their typewriters in the...
Save Place
Levazım Mahallesi Koru Sokağı Zorlu Center, Levazım Mahallesi, 34340 Beşiktaş/İstanbul, Turkey
Connected to the high-end retail hub of the Zorlu Center, Raffles Istanbul may have top dining, shopping, and even a cinema on its doorstep, but its position high on the hill above Beşiktaş, overlooking the Bosphorus, is pleasantly removed from...
Save Place
Suzer Plaza, Askerocagi Caddessi, No:6, 34367 Elmadag, Vişnezade Mahallesi, 34367 Beşiktaş/İstanbul, Turkey
The Ritz-Carlton,Istanbul overlooks the bends of the Bosphorus from a superb central location just a short stroll from Taksim Square. Classically styled rooms come with feather beds and 300-thread-count linens. Turkey’s famed Iznik tiles add...
Save Place
Vişnezade Mahallesi, Akaretler, Süleyman Seba Cd. No 22, 34357 Beşiktaş/İstanbul, Turkey
Istanbul’s Ottoman heritage and contemporary urban pulse collide at this city retreat. The hotel sits within Akaretler’s historic row houses where high-ranking officials of Sultan Abdulaziz’s reign once lived. Designed by Mahmut...
Save Place
Kılınç Ali Paşa Mahallesi, Defterdar Ykş. No:26, 34433 Beyoğlu/İstanbul, Turkey
With only 18 rooms and a room-to-staff ratio of one-to-one, this funky design hotel offers personalized service that makes guests feel as if they’re staying at an ultra-stylish friend’s home. Outfitted to feel like a slice of New York City...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25