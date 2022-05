Jungle Bay Dominica Morne Acouma, Soufriere, Dominica

Jungle Bay Dominica Propped up on stilts, each of Jungle Bay’s 35 cottages feels like a private tree house, complete with an open-air shower. Overlooking Point Mulatre Bay, the hillside resort offers a full schedule of outdoor activities. Walk along the White River and swim at the base of roaring Victoria Falls. —This appeared in the November/December 2010 issue. By Alison Pierce