Wanderlust Caribbean Boutique Hotel

Why we love it: A sleek property with the perfect combination of comfort and upscale amenities

Highlights:

- Gorgeous views of Dominica’s northern coast

- An emphasis on adventure travel

- Smart design that incorporates local art and products



The Review:

At Wanderlust Caribbean Boutique Hotel, five tropical-themed condos overlook Hodges Bay on Dominica’s rugged northern coast, near the village of Calibishie. Each room features a private oceanfront balcony for taking in the views, complete with a sunbed, hammock, and small table crafted from wood from the surrounding forest. Also included are a kitchen and sitting area, plus a spacious bathroom with a powerful shower. Expect tropical hardwood accents, plus bright pops of local art reflecting the ocean and island life. Two of the condos have air conditioning, and all boast fans and louvered windows with mosquito screens. Amenities like free Wi-Fi, high-quality linens, and in-room dining plush up the experience, while details like refrigerators, board games, DVDs, and Dominican coffee make guests feel at home.



After a rebranding, Wanderlust now focuses on pampering adventure travelers. Owners Tom and Sharie Decherd—longtime Dominican residents—offer guided tours, but are also content to let guests do their own thing. Within walking distance, you can swim at four pristine beaches, explore red volcanic cliffs, kayak a river, and hike in a rainforest. Other area highlights include a fishing village, art gallery, and chocolate factory. Back at the hotel, savor the stunning coastal vistas, along with delicious food, in the terrace cafe and rooftop bar. If you’re a Pirates of the Caribbean fan, be sure to look for Treasure Island just offshore. Note: Unsuitable for guests with disabilities, the hotel welcomes children aged 12 and above.