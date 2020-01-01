Australia is a continent of diverse landscapes with diverse hotels. Book a night at an art-themed hotel such as the Henry Jones Art Hotel in Hobart or the Cullen in Melbourne. The best hotels in Australia range from eco lodges to wilderness hotels, five-star island resorts to tropical paradises. Some of the best hotels include Australia's Cicada Lodge hotel, and Southern Ocean Lodge. Look no further than this list to check out the best hotels in Australia, before you check-in.