The Best Hotels in Australia
Collected by Afar Magazine
Australia is a continent of diverse landscapes with diverse hotels. Book a night at an art-themed hotel such as the Henry Jones Art Hotel in Hobart or the Cullen in Melbourne. The best hotels in Australia range from eco lodges to wilderness hotels, five-star island resorts to tropical paradises. Some of the best hotels include Australia's Cicada Lodge hotel, and Southern Ocean Lodge. Look no further than this list to check out the best hotels in Australia, before you check-in.
98 Parker St, Dunkeld VIC 3294, Australia
Nestled into the base of Mount Sturgeon, at the southern entrance of Grampians National Park roughly three and a half hours from Melbourne, the Royal Mail Hotel combines a bush experience with world-class food and wine. The property is a...
Caves Rd, Yallingup WA 6282, Australia
Tucked into the patchwork hills of the Margaret River wine region, Cape Lodge is a three-hour drive or 45-minute flight south of Perth. This country getaway sits on 40 acres of vineyards, native bush, and lakes a short drive from peaceful towns...
637-641 Chapel St, South Yarra VIC 3141, Australia
Considered one of Australia’s best living painters, John Olsen is famous for his squiggly-lined watercolor and oil takes on the antipodean landscape. Fitting, then, that the second property in the Art Series Hotel Group immerses guests in his...
Queenstown TAS 7467, Australia
Australia’s first dedicated art hotel is also a hotbed of history. Set within Hobart’s oldest waterfront warehouses, which served as a jam factory from the 1890s to the 1970s and helped pull the seedy Sullivan’s Cove district out...
2600 Wolgan Rd, Newnes NSW 2790, Australia
Set on a 7,000-acre reserve between Wollemi National Park and the Gardens of Stone National Park, Emirates Wolgan Valley Resort and Spa is a luxury ecolodge backed by the dramatic canyons of the Blue Mountains World Heritage area. Roughly a...
Point Stuart Rd, Arnhem NT 0801, Australia
What started as an outback resort known as Wrotham Park Station in far north Queensland was bought by Indigenous Business Australia, dismantled, and loaded on 18 triple road trains (each roughly the length of three semi trucks) for the journey...
375 Seppeltsfield Rd, Marananga SA 5355, Australia
Crowning a gentle hill in the heart of Australia’s Barossa Valley, the Louise is an intimate vineyard retreat an hour’s drive from Adelaide. The property offers guests a quiet country getaway with creature comforts, including spa...
Hanson Bay Rd, Kingscote SA 5223, Australia
The flagship property of Australian luxury hotel brand Baillie Lodges teeters on grass-covered limestone cliffs, tucked just far enough into the bluffs to feel protected from the roiling Southern Ocean below. Surrounded on three sides by national...
Katherine NT 0850, Australia
Cicada Lodge is run by the native Jawoyn people and is the only luxury accommodation in Australia’s awe-inspiring Nitmiluk National Park, roughly four and a half hours from Darwin. The word Nitmiluk (pronounced nit-me-look) means “cicada place”...
7 Hickson Rd, The Rocks NSW 2000, Australia
The award for most prized piece of Sydney real estate must go to the Park Hyatt. The hotel is tucked directly beneath the Harbour Bridge, and many rooms showcase head-on views of the Sydney Opera House, perfectly framed in floor-to-ceiling windows...
11 Hickson Rd, Walsh Bay NSW 2000, Australia
You can hear water lapping beneath the floorboards of this boutique hotel, inhabiting a 1912 pier just west of the Sydney Harbour Bridge. This is where ferry passengers used to wait to cross the harbor before the bridge was built. A hotel was...
89-113 Kent St, Millers Point NSW 2000, Australia
A longtime favorite among royalty, rock stars, actors, and visiting dignitaries, the Langham hotel completed a $30 million renovation in December 2014. London-based GA Designs was charged with retaining the hotel’s stately character—check out the...
199 George St, The Rocks NSW 2000, Australia
At the northern end of George Street, opposite Circular Quay and the Museum of Contemporary Art, the Four Seasons hotel offers everything guests might need, right on the doorstep of the Sydney Harbour. It’s no surprise this is one of the most...
34 Harrington St, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
Chiseled from a sandstone-and-brick wool factory on the site of Sydney’s first hospital, the Harbour Rocks Hotel is one of the most historic accommodations in the Rocks—and maybe the most haunted. Hotel staff say part of the building, named...
33 Cross St, Sydney NSW 2028, Australia
The Eastern Suburbs’ most luxurious property is tucked away in the European-style village of Double Bay. It’s an exclusive retreat for those wishing to fly under the radar or travelers wanting a bayside vacation away from the city center. Draped...
83 High View Rd, Pretty Beach NSW 2257, Australia
The name hints at the experience, but it doesn’t quite do it justice. Pretty Beach House is not just pretty; it’s stunning. Nestled into a seven-and-a-half-acre swath of semitropical Bouddi National Park, roughly a 90-minute drive or...
57 Foveaux St, Surry Hills NSW 2010, Australia
The bronze-tile pattern at the entrance of 57 Hotel—a 92-room boutique property in the heart of bustling Surry Hills—echoes the mosaic of windows that soar seven stories up. But the stamped-tin awning out front and the gold ceiling...
1 Kensington St, Chippendale NSW 2008, Australia
The cornerstone of the Kensington Street Precinct, at the heart of the funky Chippendale neighborhood, the Old Clare is the storied pub she used to be and so much more. Tonkin Zulaikha Greer Architects built a glass-and-steel walkway between the...
9 Olympic Blvd, Sydney Olympic Park NSW 2127, Australia
Sports fans, go west. The Pullman at Sydney Olympic Park allows guests to sleep at the site of the epic Summer Olympic Games that Sydney hosted in 2000. But Olympic Park is not just for Olympics buffs; it’s also home to ANZ Stadium, the home field...
