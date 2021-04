Multnomah Falls. Forest Park. Mount Hood. They're some of the hiking world's most beloved spots and, lucky you, they're all within reach during your time in Portland. From day hikes to backpacking, Portland and the area beyond will keep your feet busy for miles. There are loop trails a-plenty so you never have to see the same tree twice. Prefer going up up up a mountain hike? No problem. So lace up your boots, you've got ground to cover.