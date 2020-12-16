Home to over 150 active registered food trucks, DC's food truck phenomenon is alive and well. From ethnic to comfort food, most trucks are situated along public squares, namely Franklin and Farragut Squares, and outside Metro subway stops such as Union Station, Metro Center, L'Enfant Plaza, and Rosslyn. With numerous options, locals and visitors can utilize the Food Truck Fiesta mobile app or website to track their favorite curbside eats in real-time by map and list format.