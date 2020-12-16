The Best Food Trucks in D.C.
Collected by Christian Mirasol , AFAR Local Expert
Home to over 150 active registered food trucks, DC's food truck phenomenon is alive and well. From ethnic to comfort food, most trucks are situated along public squares, namely Franklin and Farragut Squares, and outside Metro subway stops such as Union Station, Metro Center, L'Enfant Plaza, and Rosslyn. With numerous options, locals and visitors can utilize the Food Truck Fiesta mobile app or website to track their favorite curbside eats in real-time by map and list format.
There's often a line at this food truck (they also go to Maryland and Virginia) but their super-fresh lobster rolls are worth the wait. Go either Connecticut-style (warm and buttery) or Maine-style (chilled with homemade lemon-based mayo) with a...
Dangerously Delicious Pies was the first DC restaurant to spawn a food truck. Renamed The Pie Truck, one can score some sweet slices such as Apple, Peach, and their signature Baltimore Bomb (vanilla chess pie topped with berger cookies, a...
As one of the first to appear on the DC scene, this well-known food truck guarantees freshly baked thin-crust pies with homemade sauce and freshly grated cheeses served to you in under 10 minutes (I was told 8 minutes and they were spot on). Their...
Renowned chef Jose Andres's first food truck unleashes with a variety of his favorite flauta sandwiches he grew up eating in his native Spain. Options include pork with roasted peppers, fried chicken breast, Serrano ham and Manchego cheese, and...
DC's first and only food truck offering mouth-watering deep fried pork, beef, chicken, and vegetarian empanadas. The "Traditional" with shredded beef, Spanish olives, roasted peppers, onions, and cilantro is a top seller, but unique fillings...
Co-owners Brian Farrell and chef Malik Umar, serves housemade sauces over freshly made-from-scratch pasta noodles like spaghetti, fettuccine, and lasagna. The "Linda" (traditional lasagna with beef) and the "Giuseppe" (black truffle lasagna with...
If you're in the mood for healthy meatlessness, this bright orange truck dishes out some stellar falafel sandwiches and platters with hummus and pickled cabbage. Crisp on the outside and moist on the inside. Other Middle Eastern delights like...
Inspired by the west coast craze, owner Mike Lenard created DC's first food truck devoted to the Korean BBQ taco. These "taKos" feature trademark seasoned meats including Korean-style buigogi beef, tangy chicken, or caramelized tofu all topped...
Founded by longtime friends Daniel Diaz and Louie Hankins, Rito Loco serves up filling burritos that incorporate Cuban, Spanish, and soul-food elements. Their idea originated from a barbecue in which Diaz mixed his homemade BBQ sauce with leftover...
What started off as only one truck by owner Steve Hanifi, now there are five, making Tasty Kabob DC's largest food truck fleet. Often seen around L'Enfant Plaza, Franklin Square, Farragut Square, and in Rosslyn, VA, each truck serves up generous,...
Peruvian-born brothers Giuseppe and Mario Lanzone showcase the authentic Andean-Spanish-Afro-Peruvian and Asian influences of "Comida Criolla" cuisine to DC streets. Influenced by family recipes from their childhood days in the La Punta region as...
As DC's first grilled cheese food truck, the Big Cheese uses artisan cheeses from Cowgirl Creamery and local farmers' markets to create the fabulous gooey comfort sammies. Should you want to keep it simple, seek out the Full Vermonty containing...
