The Best Boutique Hotels in Cape Town
Collected by Marie Frei , AFAR Local Expert
For a different stay in Cape Town, seek out boutique hotels and bed and breakfasts with exceptional hospitality. Along the coastline, you'll find boutique lodges that feature uninterrupted views of the Atlantic Ocean. You can be sure that by the end of your stay at these hotels, the staff will know you on a first name basis.
Save Place
Camps Bay, Cape Town, 8005, South Africa
While in Cape Town, be sure to take the red bus route and head to Camps Bay Beach. Camps Bay is a beautiful spot to enjoy dinner and watch the sunset for a perfect way to end the day. Many restaurants have outdoor seating facing the beach so you...
Save Place
38 Long St, Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa
You might hear Long Street before you see it—this bustling artery is the heart of Cape Town, home to some of the city’s most popular restaurants, bars, and boutiques, all within a few blocks’ radius of the Grand Daddy Hotel. Built in 1895, this...
Save Place
While on a quest for a place to have afternoon tea one day, my friend and I found ourselves at the charming Highlands Country House Hotel, in the suburb of Kenilworth. A rambling old mansion with countless nooks and crannies to explore, not to...
Save Place
93 Brommersvlei Rd, Constantia Heights, Cape Town, 7806, South Africa
Just a few minutes outside the bustle of downtown Cape Town but a world away, the suburb of Constantia is home to the oldest wine region in the Southern Hemisphere. As is typically the case with winelands, top-notch vineyards are usually set amid...
Save Place
180 Kloof Rd, Bantry Bay, Cape Town, 8005, South Africa
Surrounded by bold artwork inside and magnificent ocean views outside, guests are never quite sure where to direct their gaze when they arrive at Ellerman House. A stay here is a bit like visiting an elegant and attentive friend, starting with the...
Save Place
263 Long St, Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town, 8010, South Africa
The Daddy Long Legs Independent Travellers Hotel is located in a historic building on Long Street. Each of the boutique hotel's 13 rooms are curated by different South African creatives, including poets, artists, musicians, designers, and...
Save Place
1 Mountain Rd, Chapmans Peak, Cape Town, 7985, South Africa
The multi-tiered wooden decks and cozy thatch-roof rooms, combined with the lush green hillside setting, makes Monkey Valley feel like an island treehouse escape. At the foothills of Chapman's Peak and rising above Noordhoek Beach, this hotel and...
Save Place
Victoria & Alfred Waterfront, V & A Waterfront, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa
Probably the most visited attraction in the city, the V&A combines many elements of the greatest commercial waterfront projects around the world. There are plenty of draws for tourists (the Cape Wheel, helicopter rides, boat trips to Robben...
Save Place
90 Bree St, Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town, 8000, South Africa
The word “heritage” need not evoke a stuffy yesteryears vibe. At this intimate boutique hotel in the Central Business District’s Heritage Square, owners Johan and Victoria Nel have lovingly restored a 1780s building into a...
Save Place
232 Kloof Rd, Clifton, Cape Town, 8005, South Africa
This exclusive hotel perched high above popular Clifton Beach sits on some of the country’s best real estate, nestled between mountains and the Atlantic Ocean. Part of Rare Earth’s Beach Portfolio of properties, it’s an airy...
Save Place
3 Argyle St, Camps Bay, Cape Town, 8005, South Africa
There is a high concentration of jaw-droppingly beautiful properties overlooking the Twelve Apostles mountain range and the Atlantic ocean. The POD boutique hotel is one of these special properties. A mere 10 minute drive from Cape Town's city...
Save Place
12 Huguenot Rd, Franschhoek, 7690, South Africa
Oenophiles exploring South Africa’s Cape Winelands have a fashionable new place to rest their heads. In the gallery- and boutique-filled village of Franschhoek, Leeu House is a Cape Dutch–style building decorated with a breezy countryside...
Save Place
Silo Square, V & A Waterfront, Cape Town, 8801, South Africa
The new crown jewel of the Cape Town hotel scene, The Silo is housed in an old grain elevator, perched above 42 cement silos on the V&A Waterfront. The silos, which extend outward below the hotel, are home to the world-class Zeitz Museum of...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25