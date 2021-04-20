While away a sweltering Cape Town day

Nestled in a spectacular alcove of the coastal Table Mountain range lies Camps Bay. It's sun drenched buildings creep lazily up the mountainside before the cragged rock face rises further still.



The atmosphere on the bay's beach though is far less dramatic; between the mountains and the lively Atlantic, the white sand hosts Cape Town's most chilled out customers. Young families and big groups of 20 and 30 somethings settle down under (cheap to rent) umbrellas with picnics, wine and a lot to talk about.



The water is strong here, and a few minutes fighting the tides every hour will wear you out such that you won't be able to resist the ice cream sellers who languidly saunter through the tide.



An unmissable part of our trip to Camp's Bay was the drive down the hill. The view is spectacular, and the flower lined streets could not make for a more pleasant descent towards the sea.



I could have spent my whole trip in this chilled-out paradise - be sure to give it the time it deserves.