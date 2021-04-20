Camps Bay
Camps Bay, Cape Town, 8005, South Africa
A Beautiful Sunset at Beautiful Camps Bay Beach, South AfricaWhile in Cape Town, be sure to take the red bus route and head to Camps Bay Beach. Camps Bay is a beautiful spot to enjoy dinner and watch the sunset for a perfect way to end the day. Many restaurants have outdoor seating facing the beach so you can enjoy a bottle of delicious South African wine while admiring the last rays of sun in the afternoon. Camps Bay has really cool rock formations and the views of the Twelve Apostles mountain chain.
Play It Cool in Camps Bay
If Gatsby was South African, I'm certain his summer home would have been located in the Cape Town neighborhood of Camps Bay. This small, affluent suburb is just a short distance from the city center and can easily be explored in half a day. Table Mountain's Twelve Apostles make for a dramatic backdrop as you drive into the area. Opposite the main road's restaurants, hotels, and boutiques you'll find the Atlantic beachfront. The summer attracts a plethora of sunbathers, but no matter the season, it's a great place to watch the sunset.
By night, Camps Bay has a reputation as a place to see and be seen. It's not uncommon to hear whispers of celebrity sightings along the lines of A-listers like DiCaprio and Sting. With property prices that will make your jaw drop, it's clear this area is a playground for both the local and international elite.
Camps Bay can be reached by car, taxi or MyCiti Bus from Cape Town's CBD. Dining options vary, so don't assume meals in this high-end suburb will break the bank. A set menu at The Codfather, one of the best seafood restaurants in Cape Town, starts at a reasonable R540 per person.
Cape Town Beaches are amazing
If you have been traveling all over South Africa and if you are looking for a place where you can sit and chill out, this Cape Town beach is perfect. The sand is amazing and the view is spectacular. The area is very nice. It is a great place to hang out for a day or two or even the weekend.
play time/beach
Stayed at the waterfront and it's 5.3 miles 8.4km for an awesome run. after that take a dip in the ocean and grab some local craft beer. It's a place to chill and hit local places at camps bay. Cool place to hang out... NOT far from water front at all. The M6 road takes you all around the cape. This leads you to Camps Bay and some awesome beaches... keep driving on M6 and you WILL not be disappointed. Pull over where you can take a dip and then hit your next beach.
While away a sweltering Cape Town day
Nestled in a spectacular alcove of the coastal Table Mountain range lies Camps Bay. It's sun drenched buildings creep lazily up the mountainside before the cragged rock face rises further still.
The atmosphere on the bay's beach though is far less dramatic; between the mountains and the lively Atlantic, the white sand hosts Cape Town's most chilled out customers. Young families and big groups of 20 and 30 somethings settle down under (cheap to rent) umbrellas with picnics, wine and a lot to talk about.
The water is strong here, and a few minutes fighting the tides every hour will wear you out such that you won't be able to resist the ice cream sellers who languidly saunter through the tide.
An unmissable part of our trip to Camp's Bay was the drive down the hill. The view is spectacular, and the flower lined streets could not make for a more pleasant descent towards the sea.
I could have spent my whole trip in this chilled-out paradise - be sure to give it the time it deserves.
Summer evenings in Camps Bay, Cape Town
Camps Bay is one of the more fashionable areas of Cape Town, it´s where you go to see and be seen and the Camps Bay Strip, the road that runs the length of the bay along the seafront, is packed with bars, clubs and restaurants spilling out onto the street. A great place to grab a few drinks with friends and watch the sunset after a day at the beach.