The Berkshires: Massachusetts Getaway
Collected by Alison Abbott , AFAR Local Expert
West of Boston lies the Berkshires. Antique shopping, hiking, and strong dance, music and arts programs will have you wanting to spend more than a weekend on a getaway in this rural neck of the Massachusetts woods. This Berkshire guide will take you to a college town, a revived mill town filled with art and a spa location to recharge and renew.
1040 Mass MoCA Way, North Adams, MA 01247, USA
The sprawling contemporary museum, MASS MoCA, is responsible for bringing North Adams to life, and offers some of the most cutting edge art around. Xu Bing's Tobacco Project {above} is made from over half a million cigarettes arranged to mimic a...
Marion Ave, North Adams, MA 01247, USA
Early in the morning take a beautiful walk on the Cascades Trail a short drive from the center of North Adams. Any trail with a refreshing waterfall is a winner in my book. This hidden hike, tucked behind a residential area is minutes away from...
87 Marshall St, North Adams, MA 01247, USA
A favorite spot for dinner in North Adams is Gramercy Bistro. Walking distance from the Porches, and in the MoCA complex, it is a spot committed to supporting local food producers and farmers and their seasonal menu reflects that. Just make sure...
Williamstown, MA 01267, USA
Looking for an art filled day? Make sure not to miss Williamstown on your visit to the Berkshires. The Sterling and Francine Clark Institute houses a remarkable collection of paintings, crafts, sculpture and drawings that reflect the eclectic and...
23 Eagle St, North Adams, MA 01247, USA
North Adams has many galleries, shops selling vintage items and plenty of restaurants. The street art popping up around every corner reminds you that many artists are at work in the warehouses that make up much of the city. The efforts to preserve...
84 Water St, Williamstown, MA 01267, USA
There's nothing like that drop dead tired you feel after a day of hiking. Sooth your aching muscles at the In Touch Massage and Day Spa which began its life as a grist mill in 1762 and is perched on the banks of the Green River. If you're there in...
The Norman Rockwell Museum is a must. The collection of art, culture and personal memories provides a full explanation of exactly who the fabulous Mr. Rockwell was. We spent a day at the museum, captivated by the art collections, the grounds, and...
22 Water St, Shelburne Falls, MA 01370, USA
On my return home from the Berkshires, I got distracted and ended up in Shelburne Falls. It was a happy wrong turn, as I had always wanted to stop at The Bridge of Flowers when I'd taken this route before, and never quite had the time. It remained...
231 River St, North Adams, MA 01247, USA
The Berkshires has so much to offer, and North Adams is a hidden treasure. This block of former textile workers' housing has been transformed into The Porches, a shabby chic gem. The award winning renovation offers a pool, cozy fireplace and...
5 West Stockbridge Road, Stockbridge, MA 01262, USA
The Berkshire Botanical Gardens is one of the oldest gardens in the US; they are open to the public from May to mid-October. Structurally, the 15 acre garden is laid out with different collections allowing for leisurely strolling along the paths....
