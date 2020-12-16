Take a Walk in Charleston
Collected by Angela Fleury , AFAR Local Expert
Stroll past bridges, churches, colleges ... and museums, former plantations, and beautiful beaches. When you get tired, you can always hop into a horse-drawn carriage, or stop to grab a picnic lunch from Burbage's.
70 Cunnington Ave, Charleston, SC 29405, USA
Travelers visiting Charleston typically stick to the downtown area, but if you're interested in Civil War history, head up to "the Neck," the area between downtown and North Charleston, to Magnolia Cemetery. The marshside cemetery is where the...
329 Meeting St, Charleston, SC 29403, USA
For many Charlestonians and tourists, every Saturday is spent in Marion Square at the farmers’ market. Students nursing hangovers wait in line for a crepe at Charleston Crepe Company while farmers from John's and Edisto islands sell their fresh...
66 George St, Charleston, SC 29424, USA
With its Spanish moss-draped oak trees and beautiful stucco buildings, the College of Charleston's campus is long on atmosphere and makes a great place for a stroll. Randolph Hall, a magnificent edifice built in 1828 and one of the six college...
Charleston, SC 29401, USA
Waterfront Park runs a picturesque half-mile along the Cooper River, from an exuberant fountain at its north end (near the cruise ship terminal), to North Adgers Wharf at its southern border. There is much to recommend a stop in this small...
2 Murray Blvd, Charleston, SC 29401, USA
White Point Garden is located on Charleston's Battery, and it's surrounded by beautiful grand mansions. There are sweeping views of Charleston Harbor, and ample trees to hang a packable hammock and relax for awhile. The historic park is a good...
Hampton Park, Charleston, SC 29403, USA
Located in the northern part of the city, Hampton Park is by far the biggest green space on the peninsula. It contains beautiful oak trees, a fitness trail, and lush flowers (including one of the city's best collection of roses).
