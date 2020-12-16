Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Sport and Leisure, Glasgow Style

Collected by Duncan Forgan , AFAR Local Expert
Sport plays a central role in Glasgow life. The city is known for its devotion to football. Scotland's national stadium, Hampden Park, is hallowed ground for many supporters, as too are Celtic Park, Ibrox, and Firhill—the homes of Celtic, Rangers, and Partick Thistle, respectively. The city's many parks are top spots for leisure activities.
Save Place

Emirates Arena

Emirates Arena, 1000 London Rd, Glasgow G40 3HG, UK
This state-of-the-art professional cycling track and stadium, unveiled in 2012, will be one of the key venues when Glasgow hosts the 2014 Commonwealth Games. Between July 23 and August 3, thousands of fans will fill the venue to watch as the world...
More Details >
Save Place

Glasgow Botanic Gardens

730 Great Western Rd, Glasgow G12 0UE, UK
The Gaelic translation of Glasgow, Glaschu, literally means “dear green place”—an appropriate name for a city which boasts over 90 parks and gardens within its city boundaries. A fantastic example of this is the sprawling Botanic Gardens, which...
More Details >
Save Place

Seaforce

150 Pointhouse Rd, Glasgow G3 8RS, UK
Bisecting Glasgow before meandering down to its spectacular estuary, the River Clyde is one of the city's key elements. There are few better (or exciting) ways of experiencing the waterway than motoring along on one of the expertly piloted...
More Details >
Save Place

Pollok Country Park

2060 Pollokshaws Rd, Glasgow G43 1AT, UK
Two of Glasgow's top cultural draws -- Pollok House and The Burrell Collection -- are located in this huge expanse of greenery, a 10-minute train ride from the city's Central Station. On a hot summer day it is the park itself that is the main...
More Details >
Save Place

Celtic Park

Glasgow G40 3RE, UK
Glasgow is a city that lives and breathes football. The two biggest clubs -- Celtic and Rangers -- are by far and away Scotland's most supported footballing institutions and have dominated the country's domestic league for decades. Financial...
More Details >
Save Place

Shawfield Greyhound Stadium

Rutherglen Rd, Rutherglen, Glasgow G73 1SZ, UK
While nearly all around it has been razed to the ground in the name of regeneration, Shawfield greyhound racing stadium remains as an anachronistic but much loved Glasgow sporting institution. Races take place on Friday and Saturday evenings and...
More Details >
Save Place

Glasgow Tigers Speedway

The Peugeot Ashfield Stadium, 404 Hawthorn St, Glasgow G22 6RU, UK
For a rip-roaring evening of high-octane entertainment, few places in Glasgow beat a night at the speedway. Glasgow Tigers is the local favourite and race meetings are held in their recently upgraded stadium.
More Details >
Save Place

Loch Lomond

Loch Lomond Luss, Luss, Alexandria G83 8PA, UK
From the port in the Firth of Clyde, you are less than an hour from the rugged beginnings of Scotland's famed Western Highlands. A key landmark of the region is Loch Lomond, the largest body of freshwater in Great Britain. Recently opened at its...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
  2. 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
  3. 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
  4. 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
  5. 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25

More From AFAR

AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without