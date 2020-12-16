Sport and Leisure, Glasgow Style
Sport plays a central role in Glasgow life. The city is known for its devotion to football. Scotland's national stadium, Hampden Park, is hallowed ground for many supporters, as too are Celtic Park, Ibrox, and Firhill—the homes of Celtic, Rangers, and Partick Thistle, respectively. The city's many parks are top spots for leisure activities.
Emirates Arena, 1000 London Rd, Glasgow G40 3HG, UK
This state-of-the-art professional cycling track and stadium, unveiled in 2012, will be one of the key venues when Glasgow hosts the 2014 Commonwealth Games. Between July 23 and August 3, thousands of fans will fill the venue to watch as the world...
730 Great Western Rd, Glasgow G12 0UE, UK
The Gaelic translation of Glasgow, Glaschu, literally means “dear green place”—an appropriate name for a city which boasts over 90 parks and gardens within its city boundaries. A fantastic example of this is the sprawling Botanic Gardens, which...
150 Pointhouse Rd, Glasgow G3 8RS, UK
Bisecting Glasgow before meandering down to its spectacular estuary, the River Clyde is one of the city's key elements. There are few better (or exciting) ways of experiencing the waterway than motoring along on one of the expertly piloted...
2060 Pollokshaws Rd, Glasgow G43 1AT, UK
Two of Glasgow's top cultural draws -- Pollok House and The Burrell Collection -- are located in this huge expanse of greenery, a 10-minute train ride from the city's Central Station. On a hot summer day it is the park itself that is the main...
Glasgow G40 3RE, UK
Glasgow is a city that lives and breathes football. The two biggest clubs -- Celtic and Rangers -- are by far and away Scotland's most supported footballing institutions and have dominated the country's domestic league for decades. Financial...
Rutherglen Rd, Rutherglen, Glasgow G73 1SZ, UK
While nearly all around it has been razed to the ground in the name of regeneration, Shawfield greyhound racing stadium remains as an anachronistic but much loved Glasgow sporting institution. Races take place on Friday and Saturday evenings and...
The Peugeot Ashfield Stadium, 404 Hawthorn St, Glasgow G22 6RU, UK
For a rip-roaring evening of high-octane entertainment, few places in Glasgow beat a night at the speedway. Glasgow Tigers is the local favourite and race meetings are held in their recently upgraded stadium.
Loch Lomond Luss, Luss, Alexandria G83 8PA, UK
From the port in the Firth of Clyde, you are less than an hour from the rugged beginnings of Scotland's famed Western Highlands. A key landmark of the region is Loch Lomond, the largest body of freshwater in Great Britain. Recently opened at its...
