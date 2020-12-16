Southern Alberta Road Trip
Collected by Matt Long , AFAR Local Expert
I spent a week exploring the highways and byways of Southern Alberta on one of the most beautiful road trips I’ve ever taken. I’ve been sharing the stories from this great adventure, but I wanted to take a moment to lead you through the experience by showing you what you will enjoy when you decide to hit the open roads of Alberta for yourself.
Cowboy Trail, Alberta, Canada
Leaving the confines of Calgary, the hustle and bustle of the city melt away into seemingly endless miles of open, rolling farmland. It’s easy to quickly understand why farm and ranch life is so important in Alberta, and the beautiful, gentle...
Lundbreck, AB T0K 1H0, Canada
Just as you think the farms and ranches will never end, you see the distant silhouette of the mighty Rocky Mountains. I’m a mountain guy and having those beautiful marvels join me on my road trip was a welcome surprise. Many of the famous ranches...
Lundbreck, AB T0K 1H0, Canada
Cowboys aren’t only native to the US; Canada has a cowboy tradition that is just as long and proud as their American cousins. Spend some timing learning about and even living life on the open range.
Lundbreck, AB T0K 1H0, Canada
Many ranches and farms open their doors to visitors, but few are as successful as Sierra West. A working ranch, they also have several guest cabins you can rent so you can take a few days off and learn all about cowboy life.
Fort MacLeod, AB T0L 0Z0, Canada
Indigenous people called Alberta home for thousands of years before the arrival of European settlers, and their proud traditions can thankfully still be seen today by visitors. Head Smashed In Buffalo Jump is a great place to learn more about the...
Alberta, Canada
Dinosaur Provincial Park has more than a great name; the park also features dino bones (check them out on the self-guided interpretive trails or on a tour), an excellent museum, and some of the most beautiful countryside in Alberta, from...
Vulcan, AB T0L 2B0, Canada
Nearly the same size as Texas, but home to only 4 million people, the result is wide open stretches of road that seem to go on forever. Far from boring though, driving through Southern Alberta takes visitors past beautiful farms and ranches and...
Dorothy, AB T0J 0X0, Canada
A number of ghost towns exist around the Badlands of Alberta, but the most recognizable is perhaps Dorothy. A great example of an early 20th century a pioneer community, a quick walk around town is honestly like stepping back in time.
1500 N Dinosaur Trail, Drumheller, AB T0J 0Y0, Canada
The Royal Tyrrell is a family-friendly shrine to all things dino, and would feel like one of the world's most beautiful art galleries if so many of the exhibits weren't so hands-on, though I'll admit I was warned at least twice to keep from...
