Great Name, Old Bones

Dinosaur Provincial Park has more than a great name; the park also features dino bones (check them out on the self-guided interpretive trails or on a tour), an excellent museum, and some of the most beautiful countryside in Alberta , from hoodoo-packed badlands to lush river valley.Dinosaur is a UNESCO World Heritage site of the highest order, and more than 40 species of dinosaurs have been found here. Roll out on an expedition with one of the park's fantastic guides, camp out under the stars while moose and pelicans sing you to sleep, and test your photographic skill with one of the park's ardent photo enthusiasts; my first night in Dino, I met a palaeontologist/astrophotographer who taught me a lesson in all-night, star-trail photography. We sat up on a bluff near Fossil Display #2, sipped from 2-liter bottles of cola to keep us awake, and shot photo after photo of Alberta's ever restless summer sky.[Flash traveled to Alberta courtesy of Travel Alberta.]