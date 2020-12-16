Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Siem reap's best restaurants

Collected by Lara Dunston , AFAR Contributor
Siem Reap is home to Cambodia's finest restaurants, including the outstanding Cuisine Wat Damnak, named Cambodia's Best Restaurant when it crept onto the San Pellegrino Asia's 50 Best Restaurants list at #50 in March 2015. The town's Khmer restaurants should be your priority, including Sugar Palm and Chanrey Tree for outstanding traditional food, served in beautiful spaces. However, Siem Reap also boasts an abundance of restaurants offering international cuisines, from Italian to Indian.
Save Place

The Sugar Palm

opposite Pannasastra University, Street 27, Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
The Sugar Palm restaurant is the first Cambodian restaurant that many visitors to Siem Reap try, and it often becomes a favorite. The food is some of the most delicious, traditional, home-style Cambodian food in the country. It also happens to be...
More Details >
Save Place

Chanrey Tree

Pokambor Ave, Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
Chanrey Tree's location on the leafy riverside makes it a lovely spot for both lunch and dinner. Delivering refined renditions of authentic Khmer cuisine, you'll find some of the same dishes on the menu that you'll see at the Sugar Palm, along...
More Details >
Save Place

Cuisine Wat Damnak

Wat Damnak Market Street, POBox 93108, Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
To many gastronomes, the subtle flavors and spicing of Khmer cuisine makes it one of Southeast Asia’s great food secrets. That’s certainly the view of French chef Joannes Riviera, who has taken inspiration from Cambodia’s unsung...
More Details >
Save Place

AHA Restaurant and Wine Bar

Street 07, Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
Located on a lively lane called The Passage, parallel to Pub Street on the Old Market side (there's an entrance on the lane and another opposite the market), this stylish, air-conditioned restaurant and wine bar is an excellent choice for a...
More Details >
Save Place

Marum Restaurant

B Phum Slokram (Wat Polanka, Catholic Church, 8A, Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
You can graze on creative, contemporary Cambodian tapas, including delights such as red ant fritters served with prahok sauce (my favorite), in the gorgeous courtyard garden at Marum, a hospitality training school restaurant that educates, employs...
More Details >
Save Place

Kroya, Shinta Mani Club

Street 14, Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
If you’re not staying at Shinta Mani Resort and Club, it’s worth dining at the Shinta Mani’s Club’s Cambodian restaurant Kroya, just to enjoy the striking décor by Asia’s foremost hotel architect-designer, Bangkok-based Bill Bensley. Bensley has a...
More Details >
Save Place

Dae Bek Korean Restaurant

Siem Reap sees a lot of Koreans visiting throughout the year, both tour groups and independent travelers. This means the city has a large number of Korean restaurants to cater for them. My favorite is Dae Bak, on busy Sivutha Boulevard. This...
More Details >
Save Place

Park Hyatt Siem Reap

Sivutha Blvd, Krong Siem Reap 17259, Cambodia
“I highly recommend the classic Khmer cuisine at the Park Hyatt Siem Reap’s stylish restaurant, The Dining Room. The seafood amok, with curry paste and coconut milk, served over organic brown rice, was the best authentic Khmer dish I ate in...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

Il Forno

Pari's Alley, 16 The Lane, Krong Siem Reap 63000, Cambodia
There comes a time for everyone on a Cambodia trip when, no matter how much you're enjoying sampling the local food, you'll get a craving you need to satisfy. Fortunately, Siem Reap has an abundance of restaurants serving cuisines from around the...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
  2. 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
  3. 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
  4. 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
  5. 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25

More From AFAR

AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without