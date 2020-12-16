Siem reap's best restaurants

Siem Reap is home to Cambodia's finest restaurants, including the outstanding Cuisine Wat Damnak, named Cambodia's Best Restaurant when it crept onto the San Pellegrino Asia's 50 Best Restaurants list at #50 in March 2015. The town's Khmer restaurants should be your priority, including Sugar Palm and Chanrey Tree for outstanding traditional food, served in beautiful spaces. However, Siem Reap also boasts an abundance of restaurants offering international cuisines, from Italian to Indian.