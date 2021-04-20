Cuisine Wat Damnak
Wat Damnak Market Street, POBox 93108, Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
| +855 77 347 762
Tue - Sat 6:30pm - 9:30pm
Cuisine Wat DamnakTo many gastronomes, the subtle flavors and spicing of Khmer cuisine makes it one of Southeast Asia’s great food secrets. That’s certainly the view of French chef Joannes Riviera, who has taken inspiration from Cambodia’s unsung culinary traditions to create one of the region’s biggest restaurant success stories. Cuisine Wat Damnak has received numerous accolades since opening for business in 2011. Using only the freshest local produce (think juicy tropical fruit, bamboo shoots, and fish from nearby Tonle Sap), Riviera devises regularly changing tasting menus that burst with creativity. Recent hits include a fish sour soup with green banana and rice paddy herb, and a duck confit curry with fresh rice noodles. Dinner is a steal at just $27 for five courses or $31 for six.
almost 6 years ago
Cuisine Wat Damnak
The Cambodian saraman curry, or cari saramann in Khmer, is a rich, redolent curry that is a sister to the Thai massaman curry and Malaysia’s beef rendang. It is a curry from the Muslim communities in Cambodia—the use of beef makes it a dish for special occasions. While it shares a very similar curry paste base with the Massaman, it differs with the use of dry roasted coconut, a signature ingredient of beef rendang. The coconut makes for a much thicker sauce and while not as dry as a rendang, the sauce is less generous than a good Khmer chicken curry. Like most Khmer dishes (apart from single bowl noodles), this is meant to be eaten as part of a multidish meal served with rice. Your best bet for trying the dish in Siem Reap restaurants is at Cuisine Wat Damnak, where Chef Jo does the most delicious saraman curry I've ever sampled.
almost 7 years ago
Contemporary Cambodian
Since 2011, chef Johannès Rivière has been tempting, surprising and pleasing diners at Cuisine Wat Damnak, his marvelous Cambodian fusion restaurant in Siem Reap. The restaurant features frequently changing tasting menus showcasing lesser known Cambodian dishes and with unexpected flavor combinations. The focus at Wat Damnak is not on traditional Khmer food, but rather, new ways to use locally sourced, seasonal produce, such as Tonle Sap croaker and kuy fruit. The setting is refined, and a choice selection of reasonably priced wines pair well with Cambodian flavors. Chef Rivière's long experience in the region--he developed tasting menus at Siem Rieap's Hotel de la Paix, and headed culinary classes at Sala Bai Hotel and Restaurant School--make him the ideal guide to contemporary Cambodian food. A meal at Wat Damnak is a dining experience worth traveling for!
almost 7 years ago
Restaurant serving local ingredients and dishes but with a refined French touch
One of the best restaurants in town, the chef collects the best ingredients available locally and presents them beautifully.