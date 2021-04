The Cambodian saraman curry, or cari saramann in Khmer, is a rich, redolent curry that is a sister to the Thai massaman curry and Malaysia’s beef rendang. It is a curry from the Muslim communities in Cambodia —the use of beef makes it a dish for special occasions. While it shares a very similar curry paste base with the Massaman, it differs with the use of dry roasted coconut, a signature ingredient of beef rendang. The coconut makes for a much thicker sauce and while not as dry as a rendang, the sauce is less generous than a good Khmer chicken curry. Like most Khmer dishes (apart from single bowl noodles), this is meant to be eaten as part of a multidish meal served with rice. Your best bet for trying the dish in Siem Reap restaurants is at Cuisine Wat Damnak, where Chef Jo does the most delicious saraman curry I've ever sampled.