Private Islands for Romantic Retreats
Collected by Maggie Fuller , AFAR Staff
List View
Map View
Is there anything more romantic than escaping to your own private sanctuary? With a backdrop of white-sand beaches, stunning sunsets, and luxury accommodation, you and your plus-one will feel like the only two people in the world at these romantic retreats. Embrace the private island life all over the world, from a lake in East African to tip of the Great Barrier Reef. Read on to discover the perfect paradise for you and your special someone—then book those flights.
Save Place
Brother Island, El Nido, Philippines
For the price of a San Francisco hotel room, you can lock in a stay at a seven-bedroom, two-bath property on Brother Island, a speck of a white-sand isle located 10 minutes by boat from the nearest village (Ligad) and two hours from El Nido in...
Save Place
Av. Vereador Benedito Adelino, 3185 - Praia Grande, Angra dos Reis - RJ, 23900-000, Brazil
Two hours from Rio de Janeiro, off the coast of Angra Dos Reis, Ilha Grande makes for a spacious retreat for two or an epic group vacation. The private island’s six-bedroom house comes with kayaks and stand-up paddleboards, plus a staff ready to...
Save Place
Laucala Island, Fiji
Expect no less than over-the-top extravagance at Laucala, a resort island in Fiji with its own rental submarine. Bring friends: The island has 25 villas spread out over 4.6 square miles, with a rain forest, beaches, cliffs, a lagoon, and one of...
Save Place
Nunue, Bora Bora, Vaitape 98730, French Polynesia
This private island features stunning views of Mount Otemanu and Matira Bay from its own motu just a few minutes' boat ride across Bora Bora's truly stunning fifty shades of blue (one minute it is turquoise, the next emerald or aquamarine) from...
Save Place
The San Blas Islands in the Caribbean waters of Panama are a remote archipelago consisting of more than 300 islands, all with white-sand beaches, swaying palms, and clear turquoise waters. Fewer than 50 of the islands are inhabited by the Kuna...
Save Place
Lissenung has been in operation since 1996, and is run by Dietmar and Ange Amon—certified PADI instructors, welcoming hosts, and lovers of all things PNG. From Lissenung, it’s possible to visit well-preserved WWII wreck sites, sea cliffs,...
Save Place
Lake Tanganyika
Tom Lithgow invites guests to his 130-acre island on Lake Tanganyika. Thirteen thatched-roof bungalows guarantee privacy; scuba gear and helicopter trips to Kalambo Falls guarantee fun.
Save Place
Lankanfushi Island, North Malé Atoll Republic of Maldives, Maldives
Each wooden suite—spread out over the waters of a coral-lined lagoon—has a smartly designed sea-level sun deck, a deepwater pool, and a glass spy hole carved into the floor so you can watch the stingrays and reef sharks glide...
Save Place
Parrot Cay Turks and Caicos Islands, TKCA 1ZZ, Turks & Caicos Islands
Some 35 minutes by boat from Providenciales, sitting all alone on a 1,000-acre island with three miles of white-sand beach, Parrot Cay attracts a seriously moneyed clientele who care, more than anything, about its exclusivity and its spa. Parrot...
Save Place
Pamalican Island, Sulu Archipelago, Agutaya, Palawan, Philippines
Amanpulo occupies its own island in the Cyuo Archipelago, where members of the animal kingdom outnumber humans by some comical order of magnitude. Adding to the resort’s castaway cred is the private airstrip, where guests land after a quick...
Save Place
Makunufushi, South Malé Atoll 20109, Maldives
Each of the Como resort’s 33 over-water bungalows has a private terrace that lets guests jump straight into the lagoon and snorkel amidst colorful fish and coral. Some of the larger suites are built in the shape of dhoni boats, the...
Save Place
Lizard Island, Cairns QLD 4871, Australia
Lizard Island, which sits at the northern tip of the Great Barrier Reef, is a ruggedly beautiful island in the clear blue ocean where you will feel truly secluded from the rest of the world. Pack a delicious gourmet picnic and escape to your own...
Save Place
Benguerra Island, Mozambique
On Benguerra Island in the Bazaruto Archipelago, Azura is made up of 16 white-walled villas with pitched thatch roofs. Each villa has an unobstructed view that extends from the sand out to the sea. In the evening, recline on a wicker chair with a...
Save Place
Belize
Cayo Espanto is one of those fantasy vacation spots, the kind that one might think exists only in daydreams. But this private island actually is the stuff of dreams, with powdery sand and private beaches lapped by the clear Caribbean waters,...
Save Place
Koh Ouen Private Island, Koh Rong Archipelago, Near Sihanoukville, Cambodia
A mojito-making station, sunken bathtubs, and a private chef are just three of the perks on offer at Song Saa’s Royal Villa in Koh Rong, Cambodia. The two-bedroom overwater bungalow is located on the resort’s private island, where...
Save Place
Motu Tuvahine Hipu, 98733, French Polynesia
Technically part of Tahaa in French Polynesia, Vahine Private Island Resort is an escape from reality. The hotel features three beach bungalows, three self-contained beach suites and three overwater bungalows, all with beach views and designed...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever