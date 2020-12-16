Powder Play: Winter Lodges for Everyone
Collected by Afar Magazine
No need to be a skier or boarder to stay and play at these North American hotels and resorts. Skijoring, anyone?
Save Place
1 Old Lodge Rd, Jasper, AB T0E 1E0, Canada
Opened in 1915 as Tent City—a string of luxury canvas tents along Lac Beauvert, with vistas of Whistlers Peak and Pyramid Mountain—the iconic Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge was possibly North America’s first “glamping”...
Save Place
Red Lodge, MT 59068, USA
Red Lodge is known for its excellent skiing, relaxed resort vibe, pretty homes, and fantastic Mountain West dining scene, while it also offers numerous hiking, trekking, and climbing opportunities for the intrepid. The Rocky Fork Trail is a newer...
Save Place
California, USA
“We wanted to go to Yosemite, but didn’t have time.” I’ve heard this refrain from several San Francisco visitors and they all have said it with regret. Yes, the reverent national park is outside of a short-drive comfort zone – it’s more of a...
Save Place
7700 Stein Way, Park City, UT 84060, USA
This chalet-style lodge takes its name from legendary Norwegian skier Stein Eriksen, the 1952 Olympic giant slalom gold medalist and 1954 World Cup champion. When he agreed to help develop this ski-in, ski-out spot in the 1980s, he drew from his...
Save Place
3901 Packer Lake Rd, Sierra City, CA 96125, USA
The night before this photo was taken, we were in the warm outdoor pool at the Sierra Hot Springs [http://www.sierrahotsprings.org/] in Sierraville (about 30 minutes north of Truckee) when a light rain turned into a light snowfall. Back at Packer...
Save Place
Crested Butte, CO 81224, USA
The Scarp Ridge Lodge isn’t just a place to stay: it's an experience. The premier property of Eleven Experiences, every detail of your stay is bespoke, from the exquisite, fresh meals served at breakfast, lunch and dinner, to the backpack and...
Save Place
305 Ski Run Rd, Red Lodge, MT 59068, USA
Red Lodge Mountain is a brilliant introduction to the Rocky Mountain skiing experience; the mountain doesn't have the big crowds of the Colorado, Jackson, or Utah ski resorts, nor the big prices. What it does have is tons of fresh powder nearly...
Save Place
2250 Deer Valley Dr S, Park City, UT 84060, USA
The Deer Valley Seafood Buffet is my very favorite dinner in all of Park City, offered only during ski season, with fresh fish flown in every morning from California. It's held in the resort's base lodge, Snow Park Lodge, which becomes magical at...
Save Place
7680 Granite Loop Rd, Teton Village, WY 83025, USA
Most people visit the national parks during the summer, but winter provides a completely different wildlife- viewing experience. Guests at the Four Seasons Jackson Hole have multiple options for taking in a snowy Yellowstone. Get a bird’s-eye view...
Save Place
4000 Mountain Resort, Stowe, VT 05672, USA
Topnotch's 68 rooms feature locally made furniture and art and the lobby has a stellar view of the surrounding mountains. An on-site Nordic center outfits guests with snow-shoes and cross-country skis, and offers lessons. February is one of the...
Save Place
On the first Saturday in March, the mood in Anchorage, Alaska, is best expressed by a pack of huskies. More than 60 dogsled teams, each composed of 12 to 16 agile canines, assemble along Fourth Avenue for the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail...
Save Place
543 Park Ave, Park City, UT 84060, USA
Located just off Main Street, the Washington School House Hotel eschews Park City’s typical rustic style for a pared-down, flea-market–chic aesthetic. Before being reimagined as a design-oriented inn in 2011, the 1889 building served...
Save Place
111 Lake Louise Dr, Lake Louise, AB T0L 1E0, Canada
One of Canada’s most iconic hotels, the Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise is cradled by the Rocky Mountains, its grand, castle-like structure surrounded by towering peaks and the pristine, protected wilderness of Banff National Park. The...
Save Place
40060 Paws Up Rd, Greenough, MT 59823, USA
One of the most luxurious Western guest ranches, opened in 2005, the Resort at Paws Up, in Greenough, sprawls over 37,000 acres of classic Montana landscape: elk-filled meadows, rocky peaks, and ponderosa pines in the Blackfoot Valley, with the...
Save Place
315 E Dean St, Aspen, CO 81611, USA
Discreetly tucked away down Dean Street in the heart of Aspen, the St. Regis is a bastion of mountain town luxury. Fresh from an interior remodel (completed in 2012) the property brings urban sophistication to the Rockies. Every guest room...
Save Place
9511 CO-9, Breckenridge, CO 80424, USA
“The Bivvi” has four hotel rooms and two dorm-style rooms with bunk beds. Guests gather on the deck for the fire pit and hot tub.
Save Place
80 NY-214, Phoenicia, NY 12464, USA
A 19-room motel in the Catskills got a minimalist makeover. Guests get a free local beer at check-in, and the shop sells CATSKILLS VS. HAMPTONS T-shirts. From $125. This appeared in the November/December 2014 issue.
Save Place
4143 Cedar Ave, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150, USA
Bright orange camp lanterns and other twists on classic outdoor design furnish 74 rooms. Heavenly Mountain is a short walk away. From $89. This appeared in the November/December 2014 issue.
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25