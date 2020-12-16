Portugal's Best Wine Hotels
Collected by Nelson Carvalheiro , AFAR Local Expert
This complete guide to Portugal's Best Wine Hotels, features the most authentic properties in the Douro Valley, Alentejo and other Portuguese wine regions. It is like a wishlist for my new recent joint venture with Wine Tourism in Portugal, for whom I am Brand Ambassador and Travel Consultant. For the next year I will be experiencing these properties, writing and photographing about what Portugal Wine Travel is all about.
5085 Covas do Douro, Portugal
Quinta Nova Luxury House Winery, the first wine hotel in Portugal, was born from the reconstruction of the old 19th century manor house, in full harmony with nature inside this 120 hectares property. Quinta Nova N. S. do Carmo is a place of...
7050 Montemor-o-Novo, Portugal
L’AND Vineyards is a "Wine Resort" that offers a unique rural experience in an exclusive and contemporary ambiance. It is located in the heart of the Alentejo and extends around a central valley of vineyards, olive groves and a lake communicating...
Quinta de la Rosa 215, 5085 Pinhão, Portugal
Quinta de La Rosa was built in an unusual location, on a hill with steep stairs that connect the different levels besides the Douro River. The Bergqvist family has been making Port wine since 1815. The Quinta de La Rosa estate was offered as...
5100, Portugal
The Wine House Hotel of Quinta da Pacheca is the ideal retreat in the Douro, where peace, tranquillity, elegance and comfort are just some of the adjectives to describe the unique facilities prepared for you. Inserted in a 51 ha. (126 ac.) farm...
Quinta do Ameal, 4990-707 Pte. de Lima, Portugal
After the great national and international success of the Ameal wines, a new project was born in Quinta do Ameal, the brand new Ameal Wine & Tourism Terroir. The renovation of several old houses of the property was completed in May 2014. These...
R. António Manuel Saraiva 4, 5085-034 Pinhão, Portugal
The Vintage House Douro is located in Pinhão, in the middle of the Douro Region, classified as World Heritage and the first demarcated wine region of the world. Adapted from an old winery, the The Vintage House Douro is a five star, with a...
Herdade da Malhadinha Nova, Albernoa, 7800-601 Albernoa, Portugal
The Herdade da Malhadinha Nova is located in Albernoa, in the heart of Baixo Alentejo and offers comfort and design in a perfect harmony between Nature and the surrounding Landscape. Its concept is based on offering experiences wrapped in the...
R. dos Aranhas 27, 9000-064 Funchal, Portugal
Like a good wine, the Hotel The Vine has soul. Built in 2008, this Boutique Hotel, winner of the "World's Leading Design Hotel" Award, has 79 luxurious rooms with a unique décor. A dive in the 360º panoramic swimming pool, a Vinotherapy SPA...
Rua do Choupelo, 4400-088 Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
A great classic hotel defines a destination, providing an authentic and memorable sense of place. The magnificent World Heritage city of Porto is defined by such an iconic property. The Yeatman Hotel. Member of the prestigious Relais & Châteaux...
Canaviais, 7005-839 Évora, Portugal
Build in the XV century, Convento do Espinheiro was since early fascinating because its history, charm and rare beauty. Through centuries was one spot of election by the royal family whenever they moved to Évora. Luxuriously redecorated, the...
Praça do Dr. Francisco Sá Carneiro 293, 4350 Porto, Portugal
Quinta do Portal is a Portuguese and independent family company that has embraced with passion the concept of Boutique Winery, and is dedicated to the production of DOC Douro wines, premium quality Port wines and Muscat. The family MansilhaBranco,...
Herdade dos Grous, 7800-601 Albernoa, Portugal
The Herdade dos Grous belongs to VILA VITA Hotels and is located in the middle of the vineyards, olive groves, cork oaks and picturesque white villages in the heart of the Alentejo agricultural region. Just 17 Km. (10 mi. 991 yd.) away from Beja...
Quinta do Vallado, Vilarinho dos Freires, 5050-364 Peso da Régua, Portugal
Quinta do Vallado welcomes its guest in its comfortable Wine Hotel since 2005. It belonged to the legendary Dona Antónia Adelaide Ferreira and remains to this day as property of her descendants. It is located on the banks of the River Corgo, a...
7450 Monforte, Portugal
In the heart of the Alto Alentejo, lost in time near the village of Vaiamonte, you will find this real treasure. There once was a tower here that reached up to the sky and gave this place its name. The views from its ramparts could not be more...
