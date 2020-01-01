Porto in a Nutshell
Collected by Chris Ciolli , AFAR Local Expert
From a hip up-and-coming art and architecture scene to iconic, tile-covered monuments, Porto has a lot more on offer than port and bacalhau. So take a day or two to explore Northern Portugal's charming unofficial capital.
Porto, Portugal
At the mouth of the Douro River, the medieval city of Porto, Portugal, is undergoing an architectural renaissance. Old World icons, such as the baroque Torre dos Clérigos bell tower that helped the city earn UNESCO status in 1996, contrast with...
R. de Cândido dos Reis 36, 4000 Porto, Portugal
A retro-inspired shop in Porto’s city center, A Vida Portuguesa carries everyday items—handcrafted Claus Porto soaps, Couto toothpaste, Emilio Braga notebooks—displayed like museum artifacts.Rua Galeria de Paris 20, first floor, 351/222-022-105 ...
R. de Sampaio Bruno 11, 4000-196 Porto, Portugal
Feast your eyes upon the Francesinha. What is in this curious looking sandwich, you ask? Heaven. Sausage. Cheese. Port wine. Onions. And a bit more heaven. If you visit Porto - and why wouldn't you visit the home of Port wine - you'll come to know...
Terreiro da Sé, 4050-573 Porto, Portugal
If you are looking for a great view over the city, consider visiting Porto Cathedral, or Sé do Porto. Its long history and stunning architecture, make it a must see location to visit. When I climbed to the top of the hill where the Cathedral is...
R. das Carmelitas 144, 4050-161 Porto, Portugal
A blend of neo-Gothic and art nouveau, the enchanting Livraria Lello bookshop dates to 1906 and is rumored to have inspired J.K. Rowling’s Hogwarts in Harry Potter.
Praça Almeida Garrett, 4000-069 Porto, Portugal
Might be one of the most beautiful train stations in the World, Sao Bento Railway Station was opened to the public in 1916 and is well known for its walls covered with 20,000 splendid azulejo ceramic tiles which describe the History of Portugal....
4050-278 Porto, Portugal
Casa da Música, designed by Rem Koolhaas, is the first building built in Portugal which is dedicated entirely to music in various aspects; presentation of music (concerts), education of music and creation of music. The building was intended to be...
257 R. Tomás Ribeiro, 4450-297 Matosinhos, Portugal
Get away from the city center for the freshest fish and seafood. At Os Lusíadas in Matosinhos, a port neighborhood near Porto, they serve up generous seafood platters with dry vinho verde whites and sea bass caked in salt and set on fire in an...
Rua do Agro 141, 4400-281 Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Sample the best of seasonal, local ingredients and creative spins on traditional Portuguese dishes in this restaurant and wine bar among oak barrels used for aging port on the premises at Graham's. Housed in a 19th-century wine cellar, on one side...
R. Dom João de Castro 210, 4150-417 Porto, Portugal
Check out modern masterpieces and interesting temporary exhibitions in the Serralves Contemporary Art Museum. If the weather cooperates the fountains, manicured gardens and outdoor art installations are worth exploring. There's also a neat library...
Largo São Domingos 18, 4050-018 Porto, Portugal
In award-winning chef Rui Paula's kitchen, only the best ingredients pass muster. The focus is on using the best and strongest elements from traditional Portuguese cooking (think cod, goat, and octopus) to create something amazing for the palate....
R. Formosa, 4000-214 Porto, Portugal
When in Oporto in Portugal, don't miss the most famous of the city's markets: The Bolhao Market. Established in 1839, this colorful, noisy market is located in the heart of the city of Oporto. The market consists of a huge two story building. This...
Rua Santa Catarina 112, 4000-442 Porto, Portugal
This elegant café, shimmering with chandeliers and mirrors, is a splendid example of Art Nouveau in the city. Since it opened in 1921, it has been a favorite perch of literary luminaries such as José Régio and Teixeira de Pascoaes, a Nobel Prize...
Ó! Galeria is a small space crowded with sketches from Porto illustrators. They hang on the walls, dangle from clothing hangers, with notes about them jotted on yellow Post-Its. This appeared in the Jan/Feb 2016 issue.
