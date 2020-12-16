One Week in the Galápagos
Collected by Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador
Ten tips for making the most out of a week on the wildest islands on Earth.
Fernandina Island, Ecuador
Brilliant sunsets and sunrises chased us around the Galapagos, with one of the best falling upon us on the gorgeous island of Fernandina. A great sunset on its own is one thing, but when combined with a truly stunning landscape, it becomes...
North Seymour Island, Ecuador
The magnificent frigatebird soars above the waters of the Galapagos, terrifying fish everywhere it goes, stopping just long enough to puff out its chest to impress the opposite sex. The frigatebird is notable for its tremendous size, ability to...
Santiago Island, Ecuador
I may have an unhealthy fascination with the blue-footed booby; I'm speaking to someone about it. An iconic emblem of the Galapagos Islands, the booby is everywhere, and it's much larger than I anticipated. It hops about with one foot in the air...
Our captain's voice came over the loudspeaker sometime after 5am, inviting each of us to the deck to marvel at his GPS (I'm not kidding) as it ticked down (or was it up?) to 00.00.00. I thought this was pretty neat. It's not every day that you...
Isabela Island, Ecuador
The Galapagos penguin is cute. Rediculously cute. Especially when doing its very best to teach an uncoordinated adventurer how to swim in rough waters near Isabela Island. The Galapagos is the only penguin able to survive north of (in this case,...
Ecuador
I'm not a cruise guy in any way, and I went into this adventure with trepidation. I worried about all the things one worries about when they consider a cruise. Turns out, I had nothing to worry about. This was one of the most remarkable travel...
Fernandina Island, Ecuador
Technically, the marine iguana isn't a salt spitter, it's a salt snorter. Adapted to sea life, the marine iguana dives for seaweed and algae, then basks in the sun to increase it's body temperature. During this time, the excess salt is filtered...
Santa Cruz Island, Ecuador
Our clever naturalist encouraged each of us to sink our teeth into the opuntia, otherwise known as prickly pear, while out on an expedition. Some of us were more zealous than others, and forgot to pay heed to the prickly armor.
