Listen to the Old Bones

Whaling was once popular throughout the Galapagos because sperm whales frequented the deep, cool waters while feeding and breeding. The waters surrounding the Galapagos were the world's busiest until more fertile hunting grounds were found near Japan in 1819; by then, whalers had wrought devastation on entire populations of whales.



Fur sealing was equally destructive on the Galapagos; by the late 19th century, the Galapagos fur seal was extinct. Over a hundred-year period starting in the late 18th century, whalers killed more than 100,000 giant tortoises for food and oil, introduced invasive species to nearly all of the islands, and would have wiped out the rest had Abraham Gesner not discovered a way to distill kerosene from petroleum (decreasing dependance on whale and tortoise oil).



Many of the whales that wash ashore today died of natural causes, but their scarcity underlies the severity of destruction that humankind has brought to the Galapagos. It's important that we recognize our impact on the biosphere, support organizations attempting to bolster wildlife populations, and do what we can to ensure the survival of all endemic species.

