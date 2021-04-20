Santiago Island Santiago Island, Ecuador

Dream of Sleeping Boobies I may have an unhealthy fascination with the blue-footed booby; I'm speaking to someone about it.



An iconic emblem of the Galapagos Islands, the booby is everywhere, and it's much larger than I anticipated. It hops about with one foot in the air as a way to attract a mate, it dives out of the air with all the wanton fury of a dog fighter, and it sings a merry tune for anyone willing to listen. The booby's days are busy, and it deserves a nap now and then.



You can spot the booby just about everywhere out here. Santiago Island makes for an especially striking backdrop.