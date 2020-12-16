One Week in Baja California Sur

A land of contrasts, Baja California Sur has both lonesome desert landscapes dotted with date palms and deserted missions and the raucously popular beach resort towns of Cabo San Lucas and San Jose del Cabo, collectively known as "Los Cabos." The variety of things to do is just as striking: whale watching, snorkeling with whale sharks, sailing, and discovering deserted coves and beaches are just a few of the adventures that await you in Baja California Sur.