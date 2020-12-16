One Week in Baja California Sur
Collected by Catherine Craddock-Carrillo , AFAR Local Expert
A land of contrasts, Baja California Sur has both lonesome desert landscapes dotted with date palms and deserted missions and the raucously popular beach resort towns of Cabo San Lucas and San Jose del Cabo, collectively known as "Los Cabos." The variety of things to do is just as striking: whale watching, snorkeling with whale sharks, sailing, and discovering deserted coves and beaches are just a few of the adventures that await you in Baja California Sur.
Save Place
Topete esquina Marquez de Leon interior Marina Cortez, Zona Central, 23000 La Paz, B.C.S., Mexico
"“Aeeeeiiiiiiiiii”, Shauna shrieked, splashing heavily trying to flee the boulder-sized head coming at her. Her stunned scream set off a chain reaction of fear throughout the group – four of us swished about, creating waves in the green, cold...
Save Place
Magdalena Bay, Baja California Sur, Mexico
The ocean churns as a 36-ton mammal swims up to the boat. With your arm plunged into the cool water, you await the touch of a California gray whale. Like a house cat craving a scratch on the head, the whale pushes its rubbery skin, rough with...
Save Place
La Paz, B.C.S., Mexico
The one-hour drive from Cabo San Lucas to Todos Santos is dotted with tempting detours. Chief among them is Playa Cerritos, one of the few Pacific-side beaches safe for swimming. Of course, it’s not the swimming conditions that attract...
Save Place
Colina Baja, Colinas del Valle, Monterrey, N.L., Mexico
In Baja’s wine country, book a room at Adobe Guadalupe, a winery and B&B, or La Villa del Valle, home to Vena Cava winery and Corazon de Tierra restaurant. Don’t miss the beef cheek tacos at chef Javier Plascencia’s Finca Altozano (Km. 83,...
Save Place
Cerritos Beach, Baja California Sur, Mexico
The most rugged, sketchy roads always seem to lead to the best surf breaks. This photo captures the early morning drive over the hill to Cerritos beach in Baja Mexico. Down below I discovered perfect, glassy rights and only a few early risers in...
Save Place
Calle Álvaro Obregón 23300, Centro, Todos Santos, B.C.S., Mexico
This abacus-inspired device tracks how many beers you take from the honor bar located next to the rooftop jacuzzi at Casa Tota (www.hotelcasatota.com). Located in the heart of Todos Santos, this new hotel is outrageously affordable (rooms start at...
Save Place
San Pedrito Beach road San Pedrito Beach, 23310 El Pescadero, B.C.S., Mexico
Just down the beach from the dreamy Rancho Pescadero hotel is Baja's popular San Pedrito surf break. I paddled in just in time to get this dreamy shot of the clouds melting into the horizon.
Save Place
Calle Francisco I. Madero 1240, Zona Central, 23300 La Paz, B.C.S., Mexico
In 2013, adventure company Todos Aventura (now known as The Hub) opened 15 miles of amazing mountain bike trails over dunes and around cacti and through dreamlike landscapes. Nothing beats a few hours of this kind of kickin' around right before...
Save Place
Calle Legaspi esquina, Av. Gral. Topete S/N, Centro, 23300 Todos Santos, B.C.S., Mexico
Come to the Guayacura Hotel's rooftop bar (Todos Santos), take in the view, and order the Margarita Limón as well as the Margarita Mango. Share both with a friend. Not only are they the best in town, the mix of salt and sweet is over the top! A...
Save Place
Transpeninsular Highway, 5 Cabo Real Km. 19, Tourist Corridor, 23400 San José del Cabo, B.C.S., Mexico
Las Ventanas al Paraíso represents the epitome of luxury, with gorgeous, gigantic rooms featuring traditional crafts, handmade mosaic headboards, and classy furniture and accents. Balcony railings are awash in pink blossoms of...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25