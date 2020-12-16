One Month in Switzerland

Experiencing everything Switzerland has to offer in a month may seem daunting, but it’s sure exhilarating to try. The glitzy ski resorts of Zermatt, St Moritz, and Verbier offer both deep, powdered off-piste areas and pristine corduroy runs. In the summer, journey along Switzerland's—and Europe’s—highest tram line to reach the iconic Matterhorn, or cut along the dramatic Swiss Alps on the luxury chocolate train, stopping off at the lakeside cities of Montreux and Lausanne.