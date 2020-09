Off the Beaten Track in Myanmar

As Myanmar continues to modernise, the trappings of globalisation are becoming more noticeable, especially in major cities such as Yangon and Mandalay. However, the countryside remains blissfully free of such distractions. Destinations like Rakhine and Chin States in the west and Kachin in the north see very little footfall and reward explorers with rugged scenery and unforgettable experiences.