Must-Visit Museums and Art Galleries in Munich

Collected by Laurel Robbins , AFAR Local Expert
There are an incredible 80+ museums in Munich, showcasing the importance of culture and history to the residents, and it can be hard to choose which to visit. If you only visit one, make it the Deutsches Museum, which is the most famous museum in Munich, and also the world’s largest museum of science and technology. But there are numerous must-visit art galleries and castle museums, too. Some Munich museums offer €1 admission on Sundays, so be sure to check the websites!
Deutsches Museum

Museumsinsel 1, 80538 München, Germany
With more than 100,000 items in its collection, the Deutsches Museum is one of the most important science and technology museums in the world. Even though only around a quarter of the collection is on display at any one time, the breadth is...
Children's Museum

Viktualienmarkt 6, 80331 München, Germany
Fun for children and adults alike, the Children's Museum is a great place for exploration. They not only display classic toys, but they host interactive exhibits, children's toy swaps and many more culturally immersive events! While there I...
Nymphenburg Palace

Schloß Nymphenburg 1, 80638 München, Germany
Built in the 17th century, Nymphenburg Palace is one of the largest royal castles in Europe. Planned as a summer residence for the Bavarian monarchy, it was expanded over time and now features additional pavilions and gallery wings, plus a French...
Pinakothek der Moderne

Barer Str. 40, 80333 München, Germany
Spanning a massive 129,166 square feet, the Pinakothek der Moderne is really four different museums: the Sammlung Moderne Kunst, the Design Museum, the State Graphic Collection, and the Architekturmuseum. As such, it’s one of Europe’s...
Bavarian State Library

Ludwigstraße 16, 80539 München, Germany
Founded in 1558, Bayerische Staatsbibliothek is a historic, expansive, and important universal library. With almost nine million volumes and countless reading rooms, this is the perfect place to become lost in a text, work remotely, or explore...
Lenbachhaus

Luisenstraße 33, 80333 München, Germany
Lenbachhaus is Munich's premier art gallery. It reopened in May 2013 after a four-year renovation of the original building (a late-19th-century Florentine-style villa for painter Franz von Lenbach), plus the addition of a modern wing designed by...
Munich Residenz

Residenzstraße 1, 80333 München, Germany
The Munich Residenz was the seat of government and residence of Bavarian royalty for over 400 years. It's also home to the Treasury which showcases the jewel collections of former Bavarian rulers. A self-guided audio tour of the Residenz and...
