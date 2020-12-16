Montreal's Best Bars

The joie de vivre in Montreal has been the stuff of legend every since the city’s Sin City days, when exotic dancer Lily St-Cyr was world-famous and Montreal was the party town of choice for teetotalling Ontarians and Americans alike. Decades later, the party still lives on in this town, as evidenced by the regular lineups outside the clubs. But if clubbing isn’t quite your thing, tasteful drinkeries abound, and often come with kitchens worth the trip in themselves.