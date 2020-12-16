Martinique, The Flower of the Caribbean
Sponsored by Martinique
The Caribbean has thousands of palm-shaded, white-sand islands. But only one has picture-perfect vistas, plus decades of romance, cosmopolitan pleasures, best Rum on earth, the perfect port of call for cruise ships, and a tropical je ne sais quoi: Martinique, the Caribbean island with French flair set in the Lesser Antilles. Your passport and a taste for la belle vie are all you need here.
Save Place
Arrondissement of Saint-Pierre, Martinique
What’s old is new again in Saint-Pierre, a city built under majestic Mount Pelée on Martinique’s Caribbean coast. In 1902, Mount Pelée volcano erupted, leveling the city and killing all 30,000 inhabitants– save one lucky prison inmate, whose thick...
Save Place
domaine de l'acajou, Le François 97240, Martinique
The only rums in the Caribbean awarded the prestigious label Appellation d’Origine Contrôlée (AOC), Martinique’s signature spirits are made straight from the sugarcane juice and are a source of national pride. Watch the magic happen at Habitation...
Save Place
D38, Les Trois-Îlets, Martinique
One of Martinique’s most famous residents was Josephine de Beauharnais, the love of Napoléon I and one-time Empress of France. Take a trip to her childhood home in Les Trois-Îlets to explore all facets of her past—troves of love letters to and...
Save Place
There are more than 40 diving centers across Martinique that will take you to magical coral reefs on the seabed or the famous Nahoon and Roraima wrecks. Take your underwater skills to the next level in Martinique. From 19th century shipwrecks to...
Save Place
Rue Lamartine, Fort-de-France, Martinique
In the market for freshly ground curry powder? How about pure vanilla extract, harvested by hand? Or want to pick up a tipple of the island’s legendary ‘ti punch to go? At Fort-de-France’s century-old Grand Marché, local vendors sell fruits,...
Save Place
Plage du Coin 97221, Le Carbet, Martinique
Martinique does not lack picturesque beach bars, but island institution Petitbonum is a must-visit. There are two locations, but head to the Le Carbet outpost for its particularly Instagram-worthy Caribbean views. Local legend Guy Ferdinand,...
Save Place
13 Allée des Feuillantines, Fort-de-France, Martinique
At an otherwise unremarkable roadside stretch in Lamentin, two Martinican brothers are creating world-class confections. Come see what the fuss is about at Chocolaterie Frères Lauzéa, where the titular brothers combine French and Belgian technique...
Save Place
Follow a dusty red road to this artsy village just outside of Les Trois-Îlets, and you’ll find a complex of adobe-style artists’ workshops, where local artisans create and sell traditional crafts like jewelry, hand-painted tiles, organic soaps,...
Save Place
Route de Balata, Fort-de-France 97234, Martinique
This three-hectare park holds 3,000 types of indigenous flora and fauna—including some 300 species of palm trees—just outside of Martinique’s capital. For nearly 30 years, horticultural enthusiasts have followed the multilingual markers through...
Save Place
D6 Cite La Jetée Le Francois MQ 97240, Le François, Martinique
Martinique has no shortage of picturesque swimming holes, but Josephine’s Bathtub, off of Le Francois in the Atlantic, is the local favorite. Surrounded by a high, white sandbank and vibrant coral reef, the turquoise waters are perfect for a...
Save Place
La Prairie, Le François 97240, Martinique
Are you the sort of sophisticated sybarite who likes your R&R with a side of culture? If so, you’ve come to the right island. At Le Cap Est Resort, the onsite Spa uses indigenous materials like local cocoa, tea leaves, and ginger root to refresh...
Save Place
Fort-de-France Bay, Martinique
From racy zouk rhythms to biguine beats, Martinique hums with musical energy all year long. Get in on the action at one of the island’s music festivals. Carnival is a four-day celebration that spans the island. Traditions combine French, Creole,...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25