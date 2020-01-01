12 Reasons We Love Martinique
Collected by Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador
Sand, sun, surf and unspoiled mountain terrain—there’s a lot to love about Martinique. This is the ultimate “do as you like” Caribbean island, offering a heady mix of action, adventure, wining and dining, and well-deserved relaxation.
Martinique’s Route Des Rhums is something of the ultimate single island rum tour. The big reason for this being there are 10 different distilleries spread across Martinique’s 425 square miles! TEN! Two of the best are Distillerie Neisson and...
Follow a dusty red road to this artsy village just outside of Les Trois-Îlets, and you’ll find a complex of adobe-style artists’ workshops, where local artisans create and sell traditional crafts like jewelry, hand-painted tiles, organic soaps,...
There are more than 40 diving centers across Martinique that will take you to magical coral reefs on the seabed or the famous Nahoon and Roraima wrecks. Take your underwater skills to the next level in Martinique. From 19th century shipwrecks to...
What’s old is new again in Saint-Pierre, a city built under majestic Mount Pelée on Martinique’s Caribbean coast. In 1902, Mount Pelée volcano erupted, leveling the city and killing all 30,000 inhabitants– save one lucky prison inmate, whose thick...
Martinique has no shortage of picturesque swimming holes, but Josephine’s Bathtub, off of Le Francois in the Atlantic, is the local favorite. Surrounded by a high, white sandbank and vibrant coral reef, the turquoise waters are perfect for a...
Mt. Pelé is Martinique's tallest and most notorious volcano, but it's not the only one. Just south of Mt. Pelé runs a string of five smaller volcanoes called the Carbet Mountains, which look similar to the Pitons in nearby St. Lucia. Small...
In the market for freshly ground curry powder? How about pure vanilla extract, harvested by hand? Or want to pick up a tipple of the island’s legendary ‘ti punch to go? At Fort-de-France’s century-old Grand Marché, local vendors sell fruits,...
At an otherwise unremarkable roadside stretch in Lamentin, two Martinican brothers are creating world-class confections. Come see what the fuss is about at Chocolaterie Frères Lauzéa, where the titular brothers combine French and Belgian technique...
This botanical wonder is home to thousands of native plant species, including heliconias, hibiscus and bromeliads. Guests enjoy strolling around the three-hectare (seven-acre) grounds, where hundreds of palm trees tower over...
A lively produce market takes place in the Grand Marché Couvert, a huge 1880s glass-and-steel building tucked into Fort-de-France's tight town center. Rows of vendors sell mangoes, pineapples and other tropical fruits, as well as...
The coastline around Mt. Pelée is marked by crescents of rich black sand, a stark difference from the white-sand beaches of other parts of the island. These unique and secluded beaches come in varying shades, from light gray at Anse Turin...
