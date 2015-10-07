Caribbean-bound? Five Artists to Know Before You Go

Across these 7,000 islands in the Caribbean, you’ll find deeply political artists, jazz musicians, and more authors than you can shake a seashell at. These are our favorite pieces of island culture.

Etienne Charles

The album: Creole Soul

Born in Trinidad and trained at Juilliard, trumpeter Etienne Charles has covered just about every genre, from classical jazz to calypso, in his short career. But this album connects his Caribbean roots with his love for New Orleans jazz, creating a bright, breezy sound that you’ll want to return to long after you’ve left the islands behind.

Pressure Busspipe

The album: The Sound



Jamaica may be the cradle of reggae, but a fresh crop of musicians in the U.S. Virgin Islands is shaking up the genre. Pressure Busspipe, from St. Thomas, has a sound that leans toward old-school roots-rock reggae. His socially conscious, uplifting vibes would blend right in on a playlist with such classic artists as Cocoa Tea and Ras Shiloh. The Sound, Busspipe’s fourth album, includes “Virgin Island’s Nice,” a tribute that the archipelago has adopted as its unofficial anthem.

Laurent Valère

The sculpture: The Anse Cafard Slave Memorial

You could spend a day seeking out the many provocative Valère sculptures, paintings, and dioramas on the island of Martinique. But if you see only one, make it the Anse Cafard Slave Memorial, the region’s most poignant expression of the Caribbean slave era. Twenty hulking, eight-foot-tall, stark white figures are arranged in a triangle, facing the site where 40 African slaves in a shipwreck in 1830.

Paul Keens-Douglas