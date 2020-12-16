Magic in the Music in Nashville
Collected by Jennifer Justus , AFAR Local Expert
It’s Music City, no doubt, but you’ll find a different way to enjoy Nashville’s cultural resource at these music-related establishments.
Save Place
623 7th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203, USA
Third Man Records, the Nashville outpost of musician Jack White's record label and store, is hard to define. It's both a retail outlet for vinyl and offices for his label, sure, but it also includes a "novelty lounge" with coin-operated video...
Save Place
224 5th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203, USA
Inside a downtown complex that also houses the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum and the shiny, 23-story Omni Hotel sits Hatch Show Print, Nashville’s famous letterpress company. Established in 1879, the print shop created show...
Save Place
1060 E Trinity Ln, Nashville, TN 37216, USA
Grimey’s is the place where Nashvillians buy music and catch numerous in-store performances. The Basement, located in the floor below, is where Nashvillians go for the slate of cutting-edge indie bands booked by Grimey himself. An annex with books...
Save Place
1313 McGavock Pk, Nashville, TN 37216, USA
The best creative spaces should be hard to describe. And that’s the case with this building in East Nashville that hosts a record store, a vintage décor shop, a local designer’s boutique, and a backyard area where bands play on a separate front...
Save Place
2120 8th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37204, USA
This famed guitar shop opened in 1970 and recently relocated from downtown to this space on 8th Ave. It’s where you’ll find an enormous range of equipment from starter guitars to a 1940 Stromberg Master 400 owned by Freddie Green in the Count...
Save Place
116 5th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37219, USA
After the Grand Ole Opry left the Ryman Auditorium, country legend Roy Acuff said the redbrick building with its Gothic arches and stained glass windows might as well be torn down. The Ryman had been home to performances and...
Save Place
2804 Opryland Dr, Nashville, TN 37214, USA
The radio show that made country music famous, the Grand Ole Opry aired its first broadcast in 1925 and continues to entertain music lovers to this day. Held weekly, the show involves a fast-moving, rotating cast of musicians performing onstage,...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25