Magic in the Music in Nashville

Collected by Jennifer Justus , AFAR Local Expert
It’s Music City, no doubt, but you’ll find a different way to enjoy Nashville’s cultural resource at these music-related establishments.
Third Man Records

623 7th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203, USA
Third Man Records, the Nashville outpost of musician Jack White's record label and store, is hard to define. It's both a retail outlet for vinyl and offices for his label, sure, but it also includes a "novelty lounge" with coin-operated video...
Hatch Show Print

224 5th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203, USA
Inside a downtown complex that also houses the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum and the shiny, 23-story Omni Hotel sits Hatch Show Print, Nashville’s famous letterpress company. Established in 1879, the print shop created show...
Grimey's New & Preloved Music

1060 E Trinity Ln, Nashville, TN 37216, USA
Grimey’s is the place where Nashvillians buy music and catch numerous in-store performances. The Basement, located in the floor below, is where Nashvillians go for the slate of cutting-edge indie bands booked by Grimey himself. An annex with books...
Fond Object

1313 McGavock Pk, Nashville, TN 37216, USA
The best creative spaces should be hard to describe. And that’s the case with this building in East Nashville that hosts a record store, a vintage décor shop, a local designer’s boutique, and a backyard area where bands play on a separate front...
Gruhn Guitars Inc

2120 8th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37204, USA
This famed guitar shop opened in 1970 and recently relocated from downtown to this space on 8th Ave. It’s where you’ll find an enormous range of equipment from starter guitars to a 1940 Stromberg Master 400 owned by Freddie Green in the Count...
Ryman Auditorium

116 5th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37219, USA
After the Grand Ole Opry left the Ryman Auditorium, country legend Roy Acuff said the redbrick building with its Gothic arches and stained glass windows might as well be torn down. The Ryman had been home to performances and...
Grand Ole Opry

2804 Opryland Dr, Nashville, TN 37214, USA
The radio show that made country music famous, the Grand Ole Opry aired its first broadcast in 1925 and continues to entertain music lovers to this day. Held weekly, the show involves a fast-moving, rotating cast of musicians performing onstage,...
More Details >

