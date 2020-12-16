Kauai
Collected by Debbie Cooper
It is easy to get into the flow here, especially with a day trip down the Wailua River on Kauai's north shore. I booked a day trip with Kayak Kauai for a guided tour to the Secret Waterfall (known to locals as Uluwehi Falls). We launched in Kapa’a...
5190 Kuhio Hwy, Hanalei, HI 96714, USA
The sign above the counter reads, "We are not known for our speed." The same could be said for the entire island, but here the wait is rewarded with island-inspired pizza flavors. The Wild Pig (made with roasted pork) and the Veg-Head (accented...
Often described as the Grand Canyon of the Pacific, this 10-mile-long Kauai valley is a kaleidoscopic array of scarlet earth, verdant valleys, and raw volcanic crags. Bands of color streak the corrugated landscape, each representing a different...
HI-560, Kapaa, HI 96746, USA
With sand between your toes and frothy waves running over your tired feet, enjoying a long walk on the beach with your beau is about as romantic as life can get. Many hotels make it easy on couples, thanks to their convenient waterfront location,...
Hanalei Bay, Hawaii, USA
Kauai's Hanalei Bay may be one of the most magical places on the planet. I swear some of the locals start paddleboarding at sunrise and don't come back in until sundown. I've paddleboarded in calm waters, but this was my first time trying to...
Hanauma Bay, Hawaii 96825, USA
Hawaii's waters boast an exciting wealth of biodiversity, accessible with a swimsuit and a snorkel. The rocky shores of Richardson Beach on the Big Island are a favorite jumping-off point for humans and sea turtles alike, while the island’s...
5-5016 Kuhio Hwy, Hanalei, HI 96714, USA
Opened for just a few hours on Saturday morning, this farmer's market gives you everything you need to start your Kauai day: shell jewelry souvenirs, coconuts juice from actual coconuts, and Hawaiian print shirts.
3838 Wyllie Rd, Princeville, HI 96722, USA
If you want big waves or big cliffs, head to the Napali Coast. If you want white sand and gentle ripples, a more relaxed beach, lay your towel down at Anini Beach on the North Shore. Sometimes the wind picks up a bit, but put on a mask and snorkel...
5-5070 Kuhio Hwy # B, Hanalei, HI 96714, USA
Ever wonder what Poi tastes like? I did, so I found this food truck and discovered that it's a side dish made with taro root. Just along highway 56, right next to the Hanalei River, the Hanalei Taro & Juice company serves up hot plates of Hawaiian...
Kapaa, HI 96746, USA
Swift streams and waterfalls continue to carve these vertiginous and rugged valleys as they pour into the sea. One of the most stunning wilderness areas on earth, it also contains ancient Hawaiian ruins of graves, temples, house platforms, and...
Hanalei, HI 96714, USA
There's a hike for everyone along the spiny Na Pali Coast. Burly backpackers can take on the entire 11-mile Kalalau Trail (which, at certain points, is only about a foot wide—yeesh!). But day-trippers have their pick. For all, start at Ke'e beach,...
2827A Poipu Rd, Koloa, HI 96756, USA
A splendid way to idle away the hours in Kauai. Outfitters Kauai, based on the south side of the island, provided an excellent outing starting with bobbing kayaks in a bay of the Pacific ocean, then winding into the Haul'ia River where the ocean...
This adorable structure built in 1930 shelters a microbrew pub. Start with one of its classic beers, like a malty lager or a dark Bavarian-style brew called Black Limousine. Kauai Beer Company (KBC) also serves kombucha on tap and root beer, both...
Honolulu, HI 96744, USA
This used to be the old highway to get from the leeward to the windward side of the island. It was literally built into the side of a mountain and was barely hanging on. It’s now been replaced with a proper 4 lane highway complete with a tunnel,...
