Incredible Architecture in Washington, D.C.
Collected by Danielle Walsh , AFAR Contributor
Our nation's capital is full of spectacular and historical design.
Save Place
101 Independence Ave SE, Washington, DC 20540, USA
Established in 1800, the Library of Congress is the oldest federal institution in the United States. The library was destroyed by British troops just 14 years after its conception, and Congress used Thomas Jefferson’s collection of 6,487 volumes...
Save Place
8th St NW & F St NW, Washington, DC 20001, USA
An undulating steel and glass canopy wows visitors who enter the Kogod Courtyard. Inside you'll find diners from the museum's café, tourists soaking their weary feet in the shallow fountain running across the space, and students taking...
Save Place
16 E Basin Dr SW, Washington, DC 20242, USA
Having grown up in the DC-area, cherry blossom season translates to one of the most chaotic times of the year around the National Mall. Swells of tourists and fanfare bombard the Tidal Basin in early spring. There are however narrow windows of...
Save Place
401 F St NW, Washington, DC 20001, USA
Formerly known as the Pension Building, this immense Italian Renaissance–style structure is home to more than 200 exhibits showcasing the construction, architecture, and engineering heritage of the U.S. and Washington, D.C. A favorite is the...
Save Place
First St SE, Washington, DC 20004, USA
The U.S. Capitol Building is the epicenter of all D.C. political action—this is where the country's most important battles are fought. Home to the House of Representatives and the Senate's meeting chambers for more than two centuries, it's...
Save Place
The former home of the 28th US President Woodrow Wilson, this is DC's only Presidential museum which gives a glimpse into his life and legacy. Its collection of over 8,000 artifacts features items from Wilson's administration, objects from the...
Save Place
3700 O St NW, Washington, DC 20057, USA
No visit to Washington, D.C.'s Georgetown neighborhood is complete without stopping by the oldest and largest Catholic and Jesuit university in the U.S. Founded in 1789 by Archbishop John Carroll, Georgetown University is a major international...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25