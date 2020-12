Three days in San Sebastián leaves just enough time for the city’s essentials. Visit the hallowed bars of the town’s old part, eating, drinking, and repeating until you find your favorite pintxo, those small bites for which San Sebastián is known. Drink in the city’s views from the surrounding mountains, beaches, and islands. Whether hiking or splurging at the seaside spa, a visit to San Sebastián is a lesson in luxurious living.