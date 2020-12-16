How to Explore Victoria

Victoria, the home of what some would argue is the best pinot noir and coffee in Australia, if not the world, calls on all visitors to explore its vast offering. Explore the cafe, restaurant and bar culture in Melbourne, drive to Daylesford's luxurious Lake House and, whether it's via plane, car or walking boots, visit the extraordinary 12 Apostles on Victoria's Great Ocean Road. Victoria's beaches are known for their surf, and water buffs explore the coast to look for a few good waves.