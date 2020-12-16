Where are you going?
How to Explore Victoria

Collected by Kate Gibbs , AFAR Contributor
Victoria, the home of what some would argue is the best pinot noir and coffee in Australia, if not the world, calls on all visitors to explore its vast offering. Explore the cafe, restaurant and bar culture in Melbourne, drive to Daylesford's luxurious Lake House and, whether it's via plane, car or walking boots, visit the extraordinary 12 Apostles on Victoria's Great Ocean Road. Victoria's beaches are known for their surf, and water buffs explore the coast to look for a few good waves.
Lake House

4 King St, Daylesford VIC 3460, Australia
At a misty lakeside retreat, on six acres of gardens and fruit orchards roughly 70 miles from Melbourne, chef/co-owner Alla Wolf-Tasker serves such locally sourced goodies as vegetable tagine and truffle pecorino tarts. Guests can enjoy full-day...
Baker D Chirico Carlton

178 Faraday St, Carlton VIC 3053, Australia
The stunning Baker D. Chirico does some of the best bread in Melbourne. This place is all about quality, premium bread, and that means high prices. But with those prices and at that standard, it comes with a pretty stunning design and store fit...
The Royal Botanic Gardens

100 Birdwood Ave, Melbourne VIC 3004, Australia
When you need a break from all the laneways and urbanscapes, head to the sprawling Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria. Here, 93 acres of landscaped gardens feature more than 10,000 species of native and exotic flora species. On sunny days, locals tend...
Twelve Apostles

Port Campbell VIC 3269, Australia
Australia’s Great Ocean Road tops the world’s coastal drives with its dramatic coastline from Melbourne to Adelaide. Rough waves and wind relentlessly beat against the harsh cliffs and leave behind battle wounds of bizarre limestone rock...
Bells Beach

Bells Beach VIC 3228, Australia
I have always been obsessed with Bells Beach even before it was dramatized in an often overlooked gem of a film called Point Break starring Patrick Swayze and Keanu Reeves (don't forget the great cameo appearance by Anthony Kiedis of the RHCP). I...
Melbourne Museum

11 Nicholson St, Carlton VIC 3053, Australia
Besides being home to the largest IMAX theater in the world, which plays documentaries in both 2D and 3D, the Natural History Museum's fauna displays are unique because of Australia's location on the globe; extremely large snakes, reptiles, and...
Royal Mail Hotel

98 Parker St, Dunkeld VIC 3294, Australia
Nestled into the base of Mount Sturgeon, at the southern entrance of Grampians National Park roughly three and a half hours from Melbourne, the Royal Mail Hotel combines a bush experience with world-class food and wine. The property is a...
Marysville

Marysville VIC 3779, Australia
The Australian food festival calendar is peppered with events across the country, showcasing homegrown and foreign dining trends. Grab a seat at the world’s longest lunch at the Melbourne Food and Wine Festival. For three weeks in March, more than...
Cutler & Co

55/57 Gertrude St, Fitzroy VIC 3065, Australia
As if Cumulus Inc. and Golden Fields wasn't enough, Andrew McConnell's Cutler & Co does the chef's same extraordinary things with perfect produce. They've given new life to a former metalworks factory, with cement columns and exposed brickwork...
Supernormal

180 Flinders Ln, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia
Every discerning visitor to Melbourne goes straight to Cumulus Inc, another Andrew McConnell restaurant. The chef has become one of the leaders in the Melbourne food scene, and a booking at one of his restaurants is an insurance that great food is...
