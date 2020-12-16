Highlights of Cusco

Cusco is a magical city that straddles two worlds: majestic colonial architecture gives the city a distinctly Renaissance era feel while the abundance of ancient Incan and pre-Incan ruins as well as the colorful indigenous handicraft markets that dot Cusco exude pure native tradition. Visit the ornate churches, flower filled plazas and stone streets of Cusco before heading to the ancient sites of Machu Picchu and Moray. Later, dive deep into the incredible cuisine and booming nightlife here.