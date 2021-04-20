Sacsayhuaman

The Sexiest Ruins

I really felt the high altitude here and had to stop few feet and catch my breath but you'll get the best view of Cusco if you climb up and over the actual ruins. The ruins themselves date to the 1400's and are called "Sexy Woman Ruins" by most visiting English speakers. An easy way to remember how to pronounce it! The stones and boulders show off staggering Inca handiwork with each one carved to fit perfectly together without mortar. I say it is impossible for some of the boulders to have been moved by humans, yet they made it happen.