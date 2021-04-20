Sometimes, you do not want to bring it all home...

A love of fresh and local food should bring any traveler to the San Pedro Market. Although close to the main square, it is not a common tourist stop. It is, however, a sensory lovers heaven, with rows of brightly colored root vegetables, fruits being prepared into juices (YUMMMM), locals cooking up tasty meals for market goers and other vendors, even some tailors and used good pawners. What I was not prepared for was the butcher stalls that did not leave much secrecy concerning where your meats come from. Although I find it a positive thing that they use all parts of the animal when cooking (no waste!), it is not exactly a pretty site to behold! Right after taking this photo, I accidentally bumped into an older gentleman since I could not stop making eye contact with this poor swine soul.