Get Lost: The World’s Best Natural Escapes

Although it might not seem so when standing in the center of any large city, but there are still some wild places to get lost around the globe. Whether you're hiking through a sea of sand in Namibia or on an expedition in Antarctica, exploring the Guyanese Amazon by boat or marveling at the baobabs in Madagascar, these are the best places in the world to just get lost in the natural world.