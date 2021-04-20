Milford Track Milford Track, Fiordland National Park 9679, New Zealand

Hiking the Milford Track One of the greatest walks in New Zealand, the Milford track is just over 50 kilometers and leads into the famous Milford Sound.



Considered one of the most beautiful places in New Zealand, the Milford Track is categorized as one of New Zealand's "Great Walks," prompting many people from near and far to come hike the 5 day circuit.



Giant waterfalls crash down from vertical cliffs, and mist usually hangs about the tops of the peaks creating a mysterious, almost legendary feel to the place.



Whether you are hiking the track or cruising in a boat around the fiords, or even kayaking the Milford Sound, definitely don't skip this remote part of New Zealand on a visit.