Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Milford Track

Milford Track, Fiordland National Park 9679, New Zealand
Website
Hiking the Milford Track Fiordland National Park New Zealand
The Milford Track with Trips and Tramps Fiordland National Park New Zealand
Milford Track - The Last Stage Fiordland National Park New Zealand
Hiking the Milford Track Fiordland National Park New Zealand
The Milford Track with Trips and Tramps Fiordland National Park New Zealand
Milford Track - The Last Stage Fiordland National Park New Zealand

Hiking the Milford Track

One of the greatest walks in New Zealand, the Milford track is just over 50 kilometers and leads into the famous Milford Sound.

Considered one of the most beautiful places in New Zealand, the Milford Track is categorized as one of New Zealand's "Great Walks," prompting many people from near and far to come hike the 5 day circuit.

Giant waterfalls crash down from vertical cliffs, and mist usually hangs about the tops of the peaks creating a mysterious, almost legendary feel to the place.

Whether you are hiking the track or cruising in a boat around the fiords, or even kayaking the Milford Sound, definitely don't skip this remote part of New Zealand on a visit.
By Liz Carlson , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

AFAR Traveler
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago
The Milford Track with Trips and Tramps

The Milford Track with Trips and Tramps

Steve from Trips and Tramps makes a great tour guide through the Milford Track. The guided half-day hike, an easy seven miles on a well-groomed trail, was just a tease—given the time, the full four-day, 33-mile track would be well worth it. We were introduced to the stunning natural beauty of the Fiordlands National Park, as well as the flora and fauna—a curious weka tried to make off with our shoelaces.
Max Garrone
almost 7 years ago
Milford Track - The Last Stage

Milford Track - The Last Stage

The Milford Track is a famous multi-stage walk from near Te Anou into the Milford Sound but if you're short on time and gear you can always hike the last leg of it which will reveal amazing avian life and a massive waterfall.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points