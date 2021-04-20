Milford Track
Milford Track, Fiordland National Park 9679, New Zealand
Hiking the Milford TrackOne of the greatest walks in New Zealand, the Milford track is just over 50 kilometers and leads into the famous Milford Sound.
Considered one of the most beautiful places in New Zealand, the Milford Track is categorized as one of New Zealand's "Great Walks," prompting many people from near and far to come hike the 5 day circuit.
Giant waterfalls crash down from vertical cliffs, and mist usually hangs about the tops of the peaks creating a mysterious, almost legendary feel to the place.
Whether you are hiking the track or cruising in a boat around the fiords, or even kayaking the Milford Sound, definitely don't skip this remote part of New Zealand on a visit.
More Recommendations
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago
The Milford Track with Trips and Tramps
Steve from Trips and Tramps makes a great tour guide through the Milford Track. The guided half-day hike, an easy seven miles on a well-groomed trail, was just a tease—given the time, the full four-day, 33-mile track would be well worth it. We were introduced to the stunning natural beauty of the Fiordlands National Park, as well as the flora and fauna—a curious weka tried to make off with our shoelaces.
almost 7 years ago
Milford Track - The Last Stage
The Milford Track is a famous multi-stage walk from near Te Anou into the Milford Sound but if you're short on time and gear you can always hike the last leg of it which will reveal amazing avian life and a massive waterfall.