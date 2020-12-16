Genoa's Best Boutiques
Collected by Collier Lumpkin , AFAR Local Expert
While the old city prides itself on shops that have been selling specific wares for centuries, new boutiques are popping up between the ancient ones. Alongside 200-year-old butchers and crumbling cafés, browse for stunning modern art, runway-style bridal gowns, and high-end children's clothing.
Piazza S. Lorenzo, 16, 16123 Genova GE, Italy
For a city as small as Genoa, there are endless numbers of beautiful bridal boutiques (so if you are on the hunt for a wedding gown, make sure to browse the storefronts in the ancient part of town). But Sidoti, with a few wedding dresses, mainly...
Via Garibaldi, 16124 Genova GE, Italy
This lovely boutique, placed on the ground floor of one of the historic Palazzo di Strada Nuova, sells traditional artisan Genovese food products alongside gorgeous handmade pottery, textiles, and papers. Enjoy the knitted scarves, grab a jar of...
Salita Pollaiuoli, 37, 16123 Genova GE, Italy
Set down a small alley just a few meters from Piazza San Lorenzo, the art gallery Il Vicolo is a lovely spot to browse, and purchase, contemporary art in the ancient city. One of the oldest galleries in town, Il Vicolo routinely changes their...
Piazza merli 5, 16123 Genova GE, Italy
Half boutique, half workshop, the women who run L'aria del mare are truly artists themselves. Working to keep the handmade traditions of woodblock fabric stamping and hand-thrown ceramics alive, they sell gorgeous examples of both arts. Of special...
Via dei Macelli di Soziglia, 69, 16123 Genova GE, Italy
Probably originating in Persia, Pandolce has been a Genovese staple for centuries - an homage to the incredible amount of global trading that has occurred in this ancient port city. Enjoy one of these delicious fruited cakes from Le Gramole during...
Vico Inferiore del Ferro, 6, 16124 Genova GE, Italy
If you are traveling to Genoa with children, or just need a few presents for your return home, drop by Milla in Bicicletta for stunning, organic cotton children's clothing, soft toys, and shoes. Tucked away on the ancient butcher's alley, Milla is...
Via Luccoli, 26r, 16123 Genova GE, Italy
Even after chatting with the owner, I'm still slightly confused as to why this lovely women's shoe boutique/art gallery is called Plastic Passion, but like so many things in Genoa, we just go with it. Drop by this lovely little shop to pick up...
Via di S. Sebastiano, 6, 16123 Genova GE, Italy
If you come to Genoa in late winter, you will have to deal with many cool and rainy days. BUT, you will get the privilege of shopping the amazing (i.e. 40/50% off) sales. So it's a toss-up! If you are looking for women's clothing, Lo...
Via XX Settembre, Genova GE, Italy
While most of the shops located under the arcades of Via XX Settembre are chains (like Zara, H&M, etc), you can find a few local boutique gems as well - and the covered area makes a perfect afternoon for shopping out of the rain! (You can also...
