Fun and food in Mons, Belgium
Collected by Adriana Yampey , AFAR Local Expert
Mons is a city in the Wallonia region. It offers good fun and good food. The Mons Grand Place has beautiful architecture and there are also a few museums worth visiting.
Mons, Belgium
Mons may not be as spectacular as Brussels or other cities in Belgium but it is very charming and worth a visit. The Grand Place is riddled with cafes, there are festivals all the time so even though it's small it offers lots of fun. Together with...
Rue du Château 30, 7021 Mons, Belgium
We had heard about this charming little castle in Le Havre and went to check it out and on that day there was a big Civil War reenactment right next to the castle. We could not believe our eyes and tried getting some info but nobody spoke English...
Grand Place 12, 7000 Mons, Belgium
Every year in the merry month of May you can find me in the main square in Mons partaking in the annual beerfest. Well, I say annual but really they tend to have impromptu beerfests there and about from time to time as well. Mons is in the south...
Mons, 7000 Mons, Belgium
It's cold and miserable but how can one say no to this? It's happening this weekend, 23-24 March in Grand Place of Mons. Go there only if you are not on a diet because you will want to try EVERYTHING :)
Belçika, Rue Grande 191, 7020 Bergen, Belgium
One of my favorite things in this world is to go to Le Topaz restaurant in Maisières-Mons. It is like going to relatives house. It's a small mom and pop place run by the nicest family I have ever met in my life. You go there and Mr. Dennis greats...
Western Europe
A 'cuppa joe' in Mons Belgium. The thing I love about stopping for a coffee in Belgium is that you never just get a coffee but more times than not, a side of a cookie or a piece of chocolate. The little things make the difference.
Mons, 7000 Mons, Belgium
There is nothing quite like soccer in Europe and the small city of Mons has a pretty decent team with very passionate fans. These are the Mons Dragons' hardcore fans, known as Ultras. They always bring their banners and flags and cheer for 90...
Grand Place, 7000 Mons, Belgium
Northern France and Belgium have a tradition of "giants" left over from the 14th century religious ceremonies and folklore. In Belgium the towns of Dendermonde, Ath, Antwerp, Mechelen and Mons still honor these traditions. On a visit to Mons you...
Mons, 7000 Mons, Belgium
A friterie is to a Belgian is what McDonalds is to an American! Scattered around the country you often come across these friteries which sell as they main item "frites". They're also called "pommes frites" since they are made of potatoes. Just...
Mons, Belgium
One of the things we found out about Mons, is that the town has a strange little tradition revolving around a small iron statue of a monkey outside of the City Hall. Its origin is not really known, but it dates back several centuries. The...
Casteau, 7061 Soignies, Belgium
We have lived overseas for many years, around different American bases but no matter where we are we can always enjoy a good fireworks show on the 4th of July. This time it was at the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) that we got...
Mons, Belgium
When we moved to Belgium we lived, for three weeks, right next to the Waux-Hall park in downtown Mons. Designed by landscape architect Louis Fuchs, the park Waux-Hall hosts a remarkable plant collection and massive old trees, it features lawns...
Mons, Belgium
I love going to downtown Mons. This little city always has something new to show me. This magical place is hidden in plain sight inside the City Hall. It's the courtyard of the City Hall; the Jardins du Mayeur, the Burgomaster's garden which has a...
Grand Place, 7000 Mons, Belgium
Every year in the Belgian city of Mons the American army rolls into the main square in their tanks and jeeps and other military vehicles as the city relives their liberation towards the end of WWII. Military enthusiasts from not only Belgium but...
Mons, Belgium
The Grand Place of Mons is dominated by two things: beautiful architecture and restaurants. There are restaurants all around the square, for whatever craving you have and for all pockets. I love going to the Grand Place, have a nice meal and then...
Mons, Belgium
It's that time of the year again when Mons is hosting the Chocolate Fest. For two days, on the 22nd and 23rd of March, vendors occupy an entire street, just of the Grand Place, offering delicious treats. Unfortunately, just like last year, it's...
Mons, Belgium
This year, my favorite stand at the Chocolate Fest in Mons, it's the coffee and tea stand. They sell coffee from Peru, Colombia, Kenya, to name a few and the smell is unbelievable.
Mons, Belgium
Do not miss the Chocolate Fest in Mons today. Lots of chocolate stands offering delicious treats and impressing with their wonderful chocolate creations. You can also find organic honey, cakes, cookies, champagne and chocolate tastings.
