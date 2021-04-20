Where are you going?
Mons

Mons, Belgium
The Guardhouse Monkey Mons Belgium

The Guardhouse Monkey

One of the things we found out about Mons, is that the town has a strange little tradition revolving around a small iron statue of a monkey outside of the City Hall. Its origin is not really known, but it dates back several centuries.

The superstition is that if you rub the monkey's head with your left hand while you think of a wish, it will be granted to you and it's also thought to grant you good luck.

This might sound very silly but people do it allot and the proof is in the fact that it's head is allot shinier than the rest of the little statue's body.
By Adriana Yampey , AFAR Local Expert

