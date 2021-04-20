Where are you going?
Casteau

Casteau, 7061 Soignies, Belgium
Website
4th of July in Belgium Soignies Belgium

4th of July in Belgium

We have lived overseas for many years, around different American bases but no matter where we are we can always enjoy a good fireworks show on the 4th of July. This time it was at the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) that we got to see them. What is really great about this is that people from all the NATO countries got to enjoy them too, families and friends included. We were sitting on the grass and around us were people speaking so many languages and all celebrating America's most special day. It was pretty neat.

*SHAPE is not in Soignies but Casteau. I choose Casteau and then Soignies appears in the location. Not sure why.
By Adriana Yampey , AFAR Local Expert

